Re-imagine & Re-engage: Women’s reproductive rights

Are we angry? YES!

Are we outraged? YES!

The outrage began May 2 with the leak from the Supreme Court in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft majority opinion that “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”

Jill Lepore’s response in her May 4 article for The New Yorker: “Of course the Constitution has nothing to say about abortion: There is no mention of the procedure in a four-thousand-word document crafted by fifty-five men in 1787.” Women were not referenced in the U.S. Constitution, and as such, no mention of reproductive rights. In 1787, there were no women delegates present to counter, or add insight into the document.

“We the People” did not include our rights as women. It did not provide us equal protection under the law. It did not establish our right to vote. It did not allow us to own property or to inherit from our parents.

Further restrictions were to follow. In 1873 Connecticut passed the Comstock Act, a law banning the use of any drug, medical device, or other instrument in furthering contraception.

In 1961, a gynecologist at the Yale School of Medicine, C. Lee Buxton, and the executive director of Planned Parenthood in Connecticut, Estelle Griswold, opened a birth control clinic in New Haven. Their plan was to use the clinic to challenge the constitutionality of the statute. As expected, they were arrested and convicted of violating the law. All lower courts upheld the verdict.

That was until it reached the Supreme Court — Griswold v. Connecticut. On June 7, 1965, the justices issued a 7-2 decision in favor of Griswold.

Five years later another milestone occurred. A woman, Jane Roe (a fictitious name), filed a lawsuit against Henry Wade, then district attorney of Dallas County, Texas, where she resided. She challenged the law banning abortion. She asserted that that state laws were unconstitutional and diminished her right of personal privacy as protected by the First, Fourth, Ninth and 14th Amendments.

In 1973 the Supreme Court agreed. Handing down a 7-2 majority opinion in favor of Roe, the justices cited that inherent in the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment was the fundamental “right to privacy” protecting a pregnant woman’s choice whether to have an abortion.

On Friday, the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Justices Kagan, Sotomayor and Breyer authored the dissenting opinion. They wrote, “In overruling Roe and Casey, this Court betrays its guiding principles. With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent.” ... “It eliminates a 50-year-old constitutional right that safeguards women’s freedom and equal station. It breaches a core rule-of-law principle, designed to promote constancy in the law. In doing all that, it places in jeopardy other rights, from contraception to same-sex intimacy and marriage. And finally, it undermines the Court’s legitimacy.”

Additionally, there are significant health ramifications to this decision as well. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has the highest rate of maternal mortality of the developed countries. This translates to 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births for Black women, 19 per 100,000 for white women and 18 per 100,000 for Hispanic women.

According to Dr. Susan Rogers, president of the Physicians for a National Healthcare Program, “Besides robbing women of our fundamental right to autonomy and self-determination, criminalizing abortion will unleash a once-in-a-generation public health crisis ... banning it will cause unnecessary suffering and death, especially for the most vulnerable patients. In states that criminalize abortion, PNHP estimates that maternal mortality will increase up to 15% overall, and up to 33% for people of color.”

Pregnancy is not a benign condition. It comes with risks. Risks to health — hemorrhage, diabetes, hypertension and anemia. Risks to financial stability — the cost of living and child care. Risks to mental health and well-being — postpartum depression, anxiety and stress.

And yes, let’s be clear — a risk of death.

What can we do? Vote in the midterm elections for candidates who support women’s health, child care and birth control. Call your Congressional representatives. Tell them to support women’s reproductive health. If Congress can vote to spend trillions of dollars to sustain an unattainable war for 20-plus years (Source: Budgetary cost and obligation of post-9/11 wars through fiscal year 2020: $6.4 trillion — Neta Crawford, Watson Institution, Brown University), then they can find the funds for free maternal and infant health care, free and unrestricted birth control, free child care and paid family leave.

The frame of reference today contrasts significantly from the perspective of 55 men in 1787. The ruling by the SCOTUS is temporary. We will stand up again and again and again until reproductive freedom and justice are realized.

Never underestimate the power of women. We are strong and united.

Beth Lincoln is the founder of Women Stand Up St. Helena, and Monday Vigil — Black Lives Matter. She is a national speaker with expertise in cultural awareness and diversity in healthcare, education and law enforcement. Ms Lincoln is a Family Nurse Practitioner and adjunct faculty at Pacific Union College.