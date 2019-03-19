The following was sent to freelance writer Tim Carl about his March 14 story about the Model Bakery:
I was blown away by your Star piece on Karen and her Model Bakery! What a F’in life! Maybe you should write her autobiography?!
Stunned, even as a psychologist of over 30 years, listening to so many people and too, friends’ screenplays. This is one of the most diverse, rich, mentally resilient stories of challenge and yum ever!
Nicely done. Karen deserves a huge reward as our Business of the year, (again?)!
Thanks for all you ALL do, Star included!
Bret K. Johnson, Ph.D.
St. Helena