Realtors: Consider the impact of Pacaso

We are fortunate to live in a small, rural community surrounded by natural beauty. This is why so many want to move here and tourists come to visit.

If we want to preserve this small-town character, every purchase and business decision must take into consideration what the impact is on our community. This goes for real estate agents as well.

I am quite surprised and disappointed with the St. Helena real estate agents who are actively promoting and selling shares in Pacaso vacation timeshares in our residential neighborhoods. Do you not care what their actions might have on our community? Are Pacaso’s enhanced realtor incentives too lucrative to pass up?

You should all be familiar with our zoning ordinances – why would you promote a commercial business in residential areas? Do you disclose that Pacaso is suing the city and there is strong neighborhood opposition? Agents might get a short term gain by promoting Pacaso, but lose local clients for good.