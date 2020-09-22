Reasons I'm supporting Lester Hardy for St. Helena City Council

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I learned Lester Hardy had decided to run for City Council my first reaction was this was a “no-brainer,” the second, was there anything I could do to help. I first met Lester over a decade ago when we made Saint Helena our full time home. Longtime locals who are mutual friends referred us to him professionally. We came to know him, his wife Janet, and family.

So beyond speaking about a fondness and friendship for Lester and his family I believe I may a have a relatively unique perspective to speak to some of the challenges facing both Saint Helena and the Napa Valley as a whole through my experiences in the nonprofit sector. And I believe that perspective points to the kind of leadership we need moving forwards.

Over the past decade I served for six years on the board of The Napa Valley Community Foundation. I am currently “on the ground” and on the board of On The Move, and am a longtime volunteer consultant for Ole’ Health. In the past I also consulted with UpValley Family Centers.

Housing, health and wellness, ongoing immigration issues, building and supporting our workforce, being nimble with the changes in our new COVID-19 economy, and continuing to address climate change related consequences are all current issues for every level of government.