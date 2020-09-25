Reasons to vote for Biden & Harris

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m going to tell you why voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President is so important.

Local politics are not normally partisan but this is not a normal election. So much is at stake my heart is in my throat as I write this. This election is about more than policy choices and leadership styles.

It is about who we are as a people and what kind of country we want to live in. We desperately need to come together if we are to find and hold our center. This election is about standing up for what we believe is right. It’s about saying yes to a leadership and a country that speaks the truth and values democracy, humanity, and science. It’s about lifting up the best of what we can be, not the worst.

This election is an opportunity to vote for leaders who strive to create a better world for all of us. Voting for Biden and Harris is about creating a chance for a healthier and safer planet to live on. It’s about building back a stronger, cleaner and more inclusive economy. Leaders have a responsibility to do what is right and good for the people they serve.