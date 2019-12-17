These comments are intended to motivate the City Council, and all of the players, to seriously consider and implement the proposition by Architect Tom Faherty regarding the rebuilding our City Hall and our bureaucratic infrastructure.
It is just a rational, commonsense solution.
However, rebuilding our City Hall and our bureaucratic infrastructure must not be our priority, and our single-minded aspiration. Our psyche, our creativity, our values and treasures must be concentrated to establish a solid economic foundation for our town.
This cannot be accomplished by all the “negative spending” and “creating a bureaucratic stronghold.”
This statement is not an opinion, these are “facts.”
You have free articles remaining.
Ask anyone, the people in our town, that care and feel for this community, they are all in agreement.
Council; take the initiative, the bother, to go on the streets of St. Helena, “talk to people,” the people that you supposedly represent.
Ferenc Brunner
Your favorite St. Helena Star letters to the editor of 2019
We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.
Developer Joe McGrath responds to criticism of his planned project at 632 McCorkle Ave.
Jeff Warren discuses his family's history with the Adams Street property.
A resident reminds the City Council that the Adams Street property belongs to the public.
An open letter to the City Council on how to move forward on the Adams Street property.
St. Helena