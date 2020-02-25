Rebuttal: Measure K errors corrected

A recent letter to the editor regarding Measure K makes several factual errors. The letter claims open space lands acquired through Measure K will be mostly closed to the public, will not allow recreation such as fishing and hunting, and people will be required to always stay on trails. None of those claims have any basis in fact. Measure K explicitly calls for increased public access to the outdoors. One simply has to look at what the Napa Open Space District has done over the past 13 years to know how the district would implement Measure K.

Fishing is currently allowed at every property owned or managed by the district where there are fish worth catching — Camp Berryessa, the Lake Hennessey Unit of Moore Creek Park, and several locations along the Napa River.

The district closes the northern half of the Oat Hill Mine Trail to hikers and bicyclists every fall to avoid conflicts with hunters using adjacent state-owned public lands -- lands that would not have been legally accessible to them had the district not opened the Oat Hill Mine Trail.

The district does like trails, and has improved, constructed and operates over 85 miles of recreational trails that are enjoyed by tens of thousands of people every year. Most people prefer trails, but if someone wants to hike cross-country through the poison oak, they’re welcome to.