Rebuttal to Bill Ryan letter on Adams Street

How selfish is it to insist that Adams Street, which has already been assessed as the best possible site for housing by a professional consulting firm, as opposed to assessment by the personal opinions of Ryan, Galbraith and others, not be used for that higher purpose.

I don’t think Bill Ryan has the foggiest idea of what true balance would look like in St. Helena. He says the city needs to be “first up.” Ok. But first up doesn’t mean only up. Our downtown retail is not for the average working or retired person in St. Helena. The small and limited retail that could be built on Adams Street would generate business and shopping opportunities for the thousands of people for whom our downtown simply cannot. This wouldn’t take anything away from our high-end retail district. It would open the door for middle and lower wage earners to spend money locally, or maybe even open their own local serving shop.

Furthermore, what about community/tourist opportunities such as an outdoor theater/amphitheater, a heritage center, a sculpture garden or other appropriate format to display public art, an enhanced walking/bike trail, maybe a demonstration vineyard with some of the existing grapes, a closer to Main Street farmers market, etc.