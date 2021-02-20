Rebuttal to Bill Ryan letter on Adams Street

Do Bill Ryan and other advocates of a hotel on Adams Street have the slightest clue as to what the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) is requiring in terms of new housing? (“Stop trying to reinvent the wheel on Adams Streeet,” Feb. 18)
“Napa County’s sticker shock over the number of state-mandated homes it might have to plan for in coming years is growing.... Unincorporated Napa County saw its proposed allocation rise from 792 to 1,013, a 28% increase. St. Helena saw its allocation rise from 171 to 254, a 49% increase.” Napa Valley Register. Feb. 9.
I’m all for the work Our Town does to create affordable housing opportunities in St. Helena. However, their small scale and infill projects cannot possibly come even remotely close to meeting the state-mandated requirements that are coming down the pike. We need the Our Town projects, but we also need much more.
Is there any valid reason why Ryan’s dream target couple who come up for a long weekend and spend $4,000 in St Helena can’t walk downtown from the new top-of-the-line hotel being built at Farmstead, or the Los Alcobas that is reopening soon? That’s new general fund income on the way.
You say we need more? Okay. How about a luxe hotel on the city owned Railroad Avenue property, or the city-owned Main Street property, or the Toogood property, or the Beringer/Wine Train site to name just a few?
How selfish is it to insist that Adams Street, which has already been assessed as the best possible site for housing by a professional consulting firm, as opposed to assessment by the personal opinions of Ryan, Galbraith and others, not be used for that higher purpose.
I don’t think Bill Ryan has the foggiest idea of what true balance would look like in St. Helena. He says the city needs to be “first up.” Ok. But first up doesn’t mean only up. Our downtown retail is not for the average working or retired person in St. Helena. The small and limited retail that could be built on Adams Street would generate business and shopping opportunities for the thousands of people for whom our downtown simply cannot. This wouldn’t take anything away from our high-end retail district. It would open the door for middle and lower wage earners to spend money locally, or maybe even open their own local serving shop.
Furthermore, what about community/tourist opportunities such as an outdoor theater/amphitheater, a heritage center, a sculpture garden or other appropriate format to display public art, an enhanced walking/bike trail, maybe a demonstration vineyard with some of the existing grapes, a closer to Main Street farmers market, etc.
We voted on whether there should be a hotel on Adams Street and the answer was no. Again, how selfish that people are willing to push something that more than half the town doesn’t want. Over the last year in particular St. Helena publicly committed to being a community that offers equal opportunities for her citizens. Is that what we are doing or not?
Nancy Dervin
St. Helena
