Reclamation: A key path forward on water (copy)

In his recent opinion piece, “Water is life; water is gold,” Ferenc Brunner advocated “Turn wastewater into drinking water.”

He’s right, and I’m happy to report it is already in the works.

After months of scoping, St. Helena is just weeks away from launching a multi-million-dollar upgrade to our wastewater treatment facility because our current facility does not meet state standards. Instead of meeting new minimums, however, the city is investing in a tertiary treatment system that will provide state of the art water treatment for decades to come.

Why is this important? Today, our treatment plant takes in about 275,000 gallons of wastewater from every toilet, sink, shower and storm drain in town. That’s 100 million gallons a year, more than 300 acre feet, or about 20% of our total supply. Even after treatment, however, that water is still hazardous, so all of it is applied to our spray fields, where it evaporates.

275,000 gallons every day – POOF! – into thin air.