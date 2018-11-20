Beringer has received two cease and desist orders from the St. Helena Planning Department concerning Las Alcobas Hotel. The first one was on Feb. 26, 2018 for utilizing the Beringer winery warehouse to store materials and other goods for their hotel operations. This is not allowed in the winery zoning.
The second one was on Aug. 15, 2018 for utilizing the Beringer winery property at 1000 Pratt Ave. to receive packages and deliveries for the hotel operations. This is also not allowed in the winery zone. The city council and planning commission did not do their homework when the Las Alcobas Hotel was approved.
Now the Las Alcobas Hotel is building a bridge from their property to the Beringer property on Main Street. Beringer owns the property behind the Las Alcobas hotel. Since these two business seem to be in bed with each other, Beringer could lease Las Alcobas enough property to park the 40-50 cars that are presently using the Seventh-day Adventist Church. This would be a more lasting solution to this parking problem.
This Beringer property already has an access road to Spring Mountain Road. It could be graveled and oiled to keep down the dust as well as the parking area. This road could also act as an emergency exit in case of fire or another type of emergency. The only thing Beringer would have to do is rezone this very small piece to accommodate the parking area.
Anthony Michelli
St. Helena
Editor’s Note: The Star reached out to Noah Housh, St. Helena planning director, Debra Dommen, vice president of Government and Industry Affairs for Beringer, and Guneet Bajwa, manager principal for Presidio Companies, which owns Las Alcobas. Bajwa did not respond to our request, but the responses from Housh and Dommen are printed below.
From Noah Housh:
Beringer is free to rent space off site, however it must be in a zoning district that permits such uses. We did issue violation letters and have confirmed these activities are no longer occurring.
Additionally: Las Alcobas was designed to meet all hotel development standards identified in the zoning code (including parking) and was built according to the approved plans.
Regarding Beringer leasing property to Las Alcobas for parking, Housh states, “This would require Use Permit approval to modify what is allowed to occur on the Beringer property (similar to their unpermitted use of the warehouse above) and is likely not even able to be permitted due to the winery zoning of Beringer property.”
For Beringer to rezone their property to accommodate the parking area, Housh responds: “This would be a significant undertaking potentially involving CEQA due to creek proximity and a 'partial rezone' as referenced is an equally significant undertaking, potentially involving a General Plan amendment (also requiring CEQA) and may be illegal if classified as 'spot zoning.'"
From Debra Dommen:
“Earlier this year, Beringer did receive two separate code compliance letters. One in reference to leasing our warehouse to Las Alcobas for their storage needs and the other for leasing office space. Shortly thereafter, we were made aware that our efforts were not compliant with our use permits and we immediately made plans for them to vacate our buildings. Our intent in leasing the space was to be a good neighbor and to isolate daily truck traffic, minimizing traffic impacts in St. Helena.
“As an agricultural business, we have no interest in rezoning land from agricultural to commercial and remain committed to being a good community member and neighbor.”