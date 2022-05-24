Regarding Children: Doing the right thing

Until the aftermath of the Oscars this year, I can’t remember when I last heard the phrases “self-control” or “self-governing.” Somehow the idea that one is accountable for managing one’s emotions, temper tantrums and extreme reactions seem to have been outmaneuvered by the cry of how fair or not fair the world treats us.

Because of course the world outside our bubble, in or out of a pandemic, is not going to consider just what the right thing to do is for you and me or for our children and their progeny. Some of us work toward that, yes. And we even say in our hearts with Martin Luther King Jr., “the arc of the moral universe … bends toward justice,” yet we become weary and strained in watching, hoping.

Meantime, are we teaching our young ones, each one, to beware of their words? Guard their outbursts? Remember that they are accountable for their own attitudes, no matter what the environment might be?

Michael J. Sandel is a prominent college professor who is focused on the right thing to do. His classes at Harvard are held in auditoriums rather than classrooms because of the demand for entry.

Sandel sets out his conviction from the beginning that justice involves virtue as well as choice. Then he keeps circling back to that pesky yet inescapable thought that what we are really discussing is the best way to live.

Though we seek prosperity as well as freedom, still, there’s that strand of justice we cannot shake. That strand can tangle us up with judgment and trip us into allowing ourselves to slack off just when we need to hold the line. Stand up. With or without words, be present to our own integrity.

Every child is not only part of our family, but part of a much larger group in community, school, sports teams and religious activities. In years gone by, families relied on the teacher, the preacher or a coach to reinforce their moral training, but now I’m told they too often hand their toddler an iPad and figure that will be sufficient.

You’ve seen it, haven’t you? When a child is disrupting an entire restaurant or the cabin of an airplane, a frazzled parent hands over a bag of candy and the iPad.

Working through behaviors — from birth — that reinforce how we treat others in our household as well as outside those walls are tedious. Here, though, with our own family is where it begins: respecting space, honoring the person, sharing and taking turns.

A young mother once said to me, “I figure I’m not just raising children. I’m raising adults, the kind I want to be around here in our neighborhood or wherever they may be.” Their son and daughter, now 22 and 20, respectively, are welcome everywhere.

Being a parent is exhausting, no news there. And while we may not feel all that adoring, one to the other every day, we can practice courtesy and kindness — even when we’re angry — every day.

Dr. Sandel often quotes Martin Luther King Jr. So do I, especially those words, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” There you go.

Audrey Ward wrote the column “Regarding Children” for six years as the founder and executive director of HomePeace and subsequently, The Children’s Council, in a rural county of Northern California; during this time she was also a United Methodist pastor. She again offers it as a retired mother of two daughters and a son; four granddaughters and two grandsons, all of whom she considers her true educators.