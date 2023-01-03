Regarding Children: First aid for a new year

Even when you’re young, it’s not easy to cope with a collapsed relationship. We often assign youthful adventures in love to the “Oh, you’ll grow out of it” heap.

But at my age, I can attest to the intense sorrows in early hopes of happiness.

And so, it is a true privilege to introduce a young man or woman to “Letters to a Young Poet” by Rainer Maria Rilke. The first of the letters were published in December of 1900. The words Rilke communicates regarding life and the nature of love still stand.

He affirms that it is important “to be lonely and attentive when one is sad.” Such times are closer to life, he writes, when events are clicking along as if from outside ourselves.

But when we are miserable, perplexity takes over and we begin to ponder the depths inside our own skin. We have an opportunity to recognize transition, perhaps a way of understanding we’ve never faced before now.

Instead of letting oneself be a teacher, however, we’re tempted to run from the blues. Chasing the noisy crowd to drown out our heart’s murmuring may stifle the best in us: an experience of truth, recognition of hurt in the eyes of others, or learning compassion both for ourselves and those we encounter along the way.

Heartache is a persuasive condition that once clearly heard cannot be ignored in oneself or anyone else.

Rilke first encountered me about 40 years ago. I became so enchanted by his way of thinking that I wanted to know the German language in order to engage his phrases in their original form: “Be the crystal cup that shattered even as it rang,” it seems, was only about three words in the German. Imagine.

Then I found his book of poetry translated by Robert Bly and held it close. I refer to the words often in order to understand inexplicable moments he is able to illumine.

What we choose to fight is so tiny!

What fights with us is so great!

Learning to decline the fight may take a lifetime, true. But to allow a poet to teach me through words that may seem enigmatic or baffling at first and to experience their unfolding is a continuing gift.

One morning I awaken with “Ohhhh … that’s what he meant.” Even, perhaps, laughing at the absurdity that I have avoided knowing something that’s now obvious for this long.

It’s quite a lovely sensation, for example, to be instructed by my own sadness. Knowing that it’s possible gives solace for a lifetime.

In what many call the twilight years, the illumination is bright and draws me forward rather than slamming me into a rocking chair with a thud of “Poor me.”

A recent youthful visitor values poets and poetry all the more now since he has been introduced to Rilke. Away at college, he met classmates who were having a rough time and texted his poetry-encourager, “I had the forethought to pack my copy of Rilke, so I’m already prepared by the parts I’ve underlined.”

Other poetry doesn’t seem so dense any more, either. Plus, this frugal way of using words makes them more portable:

“I know that hope is the hardest love we carry.”

Jane Hirshfield’s line packs easily for travel.

Besides solace, there are basic instructions for living a life given to us through time. I return to this one from Rilke often. So does my new poetry recruit:

"You see, I want a lot.

Perhaps I want everything …

So many live on and want nothing,

and are raised to the rank of prince

by the slippery ease of their light judgments.

But what you love to see are faces

that do work and feel thirst.

You love most of all those who need you

as they need a crowbar or a hoe.

You have not grown old, and it is not too late

to dive into your increasing depths

where life calmly gives out its own secret."