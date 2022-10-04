Regarding Children: First job

When Olivia mentioned her summer job had odd hours, but was great for having a life after work — 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. — I thought it might be at a coffee shop or a lunch café. It was in a nursing home.

Really. What sort of tasks are you asked to accomplish, I carefully inquired. “Oh, mostly whatever the rest of the staff doesn’t want to do. Cleaning up residents who have an accident, for example.”

It was surprising that a young woman of her considerable intelligence had lasted a week, I thought to myself, good hours or not.

She persisted. Her reputation grew along with her patience.

By the time she left to go back to college for her junior year, she had an A-list of fans. One woman declared that she was going to helicopter Olivia in to clean her dentures every day. Se said she’s been trying to teach every person on staff to do it correctly and not a single one had accomplished it as well.

A curious outcome was that Olivia did not grow entirely exasperated with this aged, frail population. Rather, she switched her attention from being a psychology major to researching graduate schools that allow one to gain a nursing degree even though equipped with a different course concentration from undergrad.

She says she “loved the residents that were rude or snappy cuz they still had their spunk which to me shows how much life and fight they have left.” One woman would consistently apologize for being rude while assuring her that growing old is not for sissies. And yet, she would invariably add that it’s important to say out loud how you feel and get what you want, especially at such a vulnerable time of life.

There were questions Olivia accumulated about a staff that did the least they could do rather than tending to the people around them with the most they could do. She also questioned the lack of comfort available by way of counseling.

Many of her charges came into the facility because a mate had died suddenly — heart attack, stroke — and in the wake of that grief, their home was sold. The person was not only left alone but in quick succession also had to leave the one place called home.

They’ve landed, but there’s no one in their environment to say, “How’s your day?” or “Can I help?” and then listen to their response. Having only one’s physical needs tended will never be enough to soothe the soul.

The young ones who must work in summer while perhaps granting a certain dread to the hours also have stories to tell for all their lives-long. Besides, possibly, gaining excellent reasons to head back to the classroom out of relief if for no other reason.

Will is over 21 now, so he tended bar at a theater complex this summer. Tall, blond, and easy with conversation, his greatest takeaway is from the wide range of people he met and served. A regular customer who tipped well would always ask how he was progressing in his plans for his transfer to a university in Colorado which was coming up fast.

With others he earned his stripes for succeeding to be cool-while-annoyed; like being called a fake because he didn’t know the calorie count on every beer. So, a dietitian, too?

One woman described as “A cougar … tipped me $70.” His future offspring might hear that tale some day.

Of course there are parents who do not want their kids to work in the summer with “ridiculous wages and grim working conditions like I had to endure,” one mother opined.

But how else are we to acquire the skill of putting up with conditions we don’t choose? Almost every job we will ever undertake can be described that way.

In any case, Will has no regrets. Now that he can check the Experienced box, he plans to tend bar again some day.

By the time Olivia was choosing fixtures for her dorm room, she was satisfied to say farewell, if a little sad about leaving some of the people who made her summer such hard work as well as giving it meaning. A lot of that definition won’t be understood for years, perhaps decades, to come.

Back on campus, she discovered that private care for the elderly pays over double per hour what she earned this summer. And, finding a situation that fits her class hours also gives her a place to study off campus free of the usual distractions.

No helicopter has appeared to whisk her back for the care her nursing home’s ardent fan so wishes to receive. But she remembers her with affection, and that’s a grace for them both.