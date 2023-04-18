Thee words "hello" and "goodbye" are hard to say with grace and promise. We stumble in learning them well. As a parent I made it a habit to insist that my three offspring always look people in the eye, speak with clarity and be as pleasant as possible.

That’s the way European children comported themselves when we lived in France in the 1980s. Young ones of the most modest circumstances — sod floors in their farmhouse, shared walls with cows, goats, and a donkey — always made sure each child greeted the adults who arrived and departed with respect, courtesy. No exceptions.

But sometimes we have no chance to say goodbye and never again to say hello. A most remarkable young man who grew up in Atlanta recently left without a word.

Now a senior at an Ivy League school, football star and scholar as a double major in computer science and economics, perpetually on the Dean’s List, he left by way of a flight off a high residence hall. The beauty and mischievous fun he brought with every hello went with him.

My longtime friend taught choral arts to McLeod (sounds like “McCloud”) throughout his middle and high school years. Besides the other stellar accomplishments, his voice was clear and sweet as he sang the solos of "Godspell" in sixth grade plus years of "Lessons and Carols" for Christmas in the choral ensemble and many other events.

He made singing cool. Plus, those feet were perpetually creating new dance steps as he went from class to class, gliding down the hall and in the door.

As his former teacher rehearsed the singing ensemble for his memorial this week at Peachtree Presbyterian in downtown Atlanta, she also put together a video of clips from his performances. She wept as she worked of course. Anyone who hears him does the same. His beatific countenance, dark curls tumbling, eyes raised as if seeing beyond us, invites us to look with him rather than simply behold his beauty.

I did not know McLeod. And yet I’m entirely arrested by his life.

His parents are people of high values and great heart. Their son and his younger sister are cherished and honored, and, by all reports, not pushed or intimidated by their own success. You know, that constant reminder about “potential” which can be discouraging.

When I asked a 22-year-old, “What do you fear?” a few weeks ago, she responded, “The future. It’s so long. And even when I do well there’s a good chance I won’t in the next project or job search or whatever … ”

At my advanced age I must confess that I had never considered an answer like that and the daunting challenge it represents.

One writer puts it this way: “The Baby Boomer generation self medicated their pain with alcohol. The Gen X’ers and Millennials medicated their pain with anti-depressants. This generation is doing something different. They’re killing themselves in record numbers.”

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate among people ages 10 to 24 years climbed 56% between 2007 and 2017. The pandemic brought on even heavier numbers due to depression, anxiety and social isolation: now, suicide is the second leading cause of death for those aged 5 to 24. Almost 80% of those are young men.

Here’s the account from McLeod’s mother at his memorial, “We have no shame. There is often hesitation in seeking psychiatric help when there is mental illness. We had no hesitation; we have no shame.”

She then recounted what happened when McLeod had to return home for the 18 months of shutdown during his freshman year in college: he began to smoke cannabis. He said it made him feel like a character in a video game.

While this may seem harmless, one out of 100 are susceptible to psychosis. McLeod was one. They sought help for him; counseling and medical attention as well.

This January when he returned to campus after winter break, he told his father, “Don’t worry dad, I’ve got this.”

Then came the night when his video game character flew off the roof.

The family is setting up a foundation to help others in need of mental health information and assistance.

What I’ve been saying is this: Talk to us, dear and treasured young ones. Tell us not what we want to hear but what you need for us to know. We want to hear from you. And, perhaps most of all, we want to hear you: your voice, your call, your affirmations and damnations. All of it.

Train us, please. Teach us what our hello sounds like to you and how our goodbye needs tuning.

Then we’ll do our best to sort it out. You make our world more beautiful simply by your presence and we intend to do the same for yours.