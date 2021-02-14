Regarding Children: My girl

The morning I held my first child, a daughter, in my arms, I was in awe that such a tiny being contained complexity beyond my imagining. Every body does, of course, but girls are the vehicles for the human race. And, while they can’t do it alone, still, doesn’t that cause you just a little pause? To wonder?
During the nine months preceding her birth I had come to grips with the cavalier treatment that pregnancy is given in our culture. Jokes, guffaws about one’s shape, before, during and after, were all up for easy banter.
It dawned on me that this most sacred function of the body is not held in high esteem. Especially in church: the highest honor, for example, is reserved for one who has never had sex. Never mind that there’s no birth that results without it.
And what happens after a woman-child is born?
“Female bodies have historically been neglected by science, and that void of information is too readily filled with unwarranted fear.” Samantha Hunt explores this void in the New York Times in her Jan. 24 op-ed titled “America Needs Its Girls.”
When her fifth-grade daughter reported that the girls in her class were going to see an hour-long film about periods, she asked, “What about the boys, don’t they see it too?” Her child responded that, no, boys see their own video that’s “like, five minutes long.”
Persisting, Mom asked the same question of the school’s administration and the answer was that the boys aren’t ready. “Ready? For what? To be human?”
It’s a good query. Somehow, we’ve delegated complicated feelings, empathy and other emotional projects to the feminine side of the ledger. As if girls are sensate and boys are the power that moves the world along on their shoulders through sports, corporate largess and other important issues of life. Whatever they are.
Any glance at the young men we know proves that isn’t true, of course. Males, too, feel things. They cry. If not on the outside, then on the inside where those tears may be even more scalding.
Ms. Hunt quotes bell hooks: “Patriarchy has always seen love as women’s work, degraded and devalued labor.” Worth little more than a shrug, perhaps, a footnote to one’s life story.
But the poet Rainer Maria Rilke argues, “For one human being to love another: that is perhaps the most difficult of all our tasks, the ultimate, the last test and proof, the work for which all other work is but preparation.” Lovers worthy of the description agree.
Gender currently excites a lot of discussion; many questions with few answers, but in this brief salute to our children, I’m simply requesting that we respect young women’s bodies and help them do the same. Unfortunately, we step into a past that is strewn with misunderstanding regarding our daughters. It’s only with our sons’ comprehension of the complex poetry inherent in feminine biology that we can begin to repair that sketchy past.
Fledgling poet Amanda Gorman recently suggested something like this for good citizens, as well, when she said:
“…being an American is more than a pride we inherit, it’s the past we step into and how to repair it.”
I’m with her.
Audrey Ward wrote the column “Regarding Children” for six years as the founder and executive director of HomePeace and subsequently, The Children’s Council, in a rural county of Northern California; during this time she was also a United Methodist pastor. She again offers it as a retired mother of two daughters and a son; four granddaughters and two grandsons, all of whom she considers her true educators.