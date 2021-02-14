Regarding Children: My girl

Persisting, Mom asked the same question of the school’s administration and the answer was that the boys aren’t ready. “Ready? For what? To be human?”

It’s a good query. Somehow, we’ve delegated complicated feelings, empathy and other emotional projects to the feminine side of the ledger. As if girls are sensate and boys are the power that moves the world along on their shoulders through sports, corporate largess and other important issues of life. Whatever they are.

Any glance at the young men we know proves that isn’t true, of course. Males, too, feel things. They cry. If not on the outside, then on the inside where those tears may be even more scalding.

Ms. Hunt quotes bell hooks: “Patriarchy has always seen love as women’s work, degraded and devalued labor.” Worth little more than a shrug, perhaps, a footnote to one’s life story.

But the poet Rainer Maria Rilke argues, “For one human being to love another: that is perhaps the most difficult of all our tasks, the ultimate, the last test and proof, the work for which all other work is but preparation.” Lovers worthy of the description agree.