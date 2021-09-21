Regarding Children: Post-Pandemic? If Only

Have you noticed how much puppies, kittens and kids have in common? Of course you have: you can’t miss the curiosity, the delight in surprises, the taste of good things. Especially delicious when you find those good things on the floor.

It used to seem that my toddler would eat everything — even strained spinach — with gusto if I could just think of a way for her to discover it in a corner by the door, or in the dog’s dish. Yum.

The pandemic months strike me as a toddler, puppy or wild kitten kind of collection. Distractions zoomed in, literally, every 21 seconds or so. And even while living in my sweats, I couldn’t be casual enough, never enough, for the down and dirty jobs of cleaning up after plague, pestilence, fires plus the general mayhem of evacuating; returning; evacuating; returning.

The New York Times had a whole section in the Sunday paper called HOME during these weeks. And yet even as we were doing our best to be creative, nutritious, kind, sharing, masked and caring, actual home felt like code for, well, asylum.

You’ve seen the teacher in the video strumming and saying she will now sing a song about how she feels regarding teaching by remote? As she strums, she begins to scream tonelessly at the top of her capacity. Exactly.