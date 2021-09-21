Regarding Children: Post-Pandemic? If Only

Have you noticed how much puppies, kittens and kids have in common? Of course you have: you can’t miss the curiosity, the delight in surprises, the taste of good things. Especially delicious when you find those good things on the floor.
It used to seem that my toddler would eat everything — even strained spinach — with gusto if I could just think of a way for her to discover it in a corner by the door, or in the dog’s dish. Yum.
The pandemic months strike me as a toddler, puppy or wild kitten kind of collection. Distractions zoomed in, literally, every 21 seconds or so. And even while living in my sweats, I couldn’t be casual enough, never enough, for the down and dirty jobs of cleaning up after plague, pestilence, fires plus the general mayhem of evacuating; returning; evacuating; returning.
The New York Times had a whole section in the Sunday paper called HOME during these weeks. And yet even as we were doing our best to be creative, nutritious, kind, sharing, masked and caring, actual home felt like code for, well, asylum.
You’ve seen the teacher in the video strumming and saying she will now sing a song about how she feels regarding teaching by remote? As she strums, she begins to scream tonelessly at the top of her capacity. Exactly.
Just to be sure we all have in-home entertainment, our family added three kittens and a puppy in the last five months. Granted, they’re in four different homes but with Zoom, texting, Instagram and Facebook, we have no end to antics of our resident “toddlers.” Meantime, the fourth-, seventh- and ninth-graders gained savvy in tech; our two college students were buried in their rooms with books to the ceiling, and parents were doing their best to keep up with it all.
It was exhausting. As my friend opined at the beginning of one particularly hectic day, “I have an impending sense of Zoom.” He meant it in the most dispirited way.
Has our tech age of being in touch without touching been directing us this way all along? I hope not.
What curiosity teaches a child or a puppy is to be in relationship with caution. That knob on the floor may not taste as good as it looks. The dog may growl. Cats have sharp ends to those fluffy-looking paws. And that look in Dad’s eyes may mean he’s completely out of patience.
But then as we grow, we can learn to trust slowly, surely, through these trials and errors. It’s gratifying to discover a relationship to one’s own life that is reliable.
That’s what faith is, after all, confidence that what you’ve learned you can count on, and that includes these tender relationships with family, with friends. There are those that can be relied upon, always. Even through pestilence, fire and drought.
Californians are in the midst of a continuing trauma. Please do not underestimate how shaken we may feel on a continuing basis. Most of all, please do not underestimate how much we continue to need each other.
Our children want us just like that, too. They need parenting now, more than ever. As much as they may depend upon devices, it’s flesh and blood, bone and spirit that sustains them in the dark when the Wi-Fi is out and lights are extinguished.
Please value friends and close relationships. Let’s teach our children that the trust we’ve learned counts for a lifetime, however far one may roam.
Audrey Ward wrote the column “Regarding Children” for six years as the founder and executive director of HomePeace and subsequently, The Children’s Council, in a rural county of Northern California; during this time she was also a United Methodist pastor. She again offers it as a retired mother of two daughters and a son; four granddaughters and two grandsons, all of whom she considers her true educators.