When Will chose to become a river rafting guide after his junior year at University of Colorado instead of heading to his California home for good old summertime, he was somewhat surprised at the lessons he quickly accrued.

To begin with was the daunting reality that he’d be living out of his pickup in the parking lot of the boathouse where the guides are centered.

With only three refrigerators in the boathouse to keep provisions plus those of about 19 other people, he has one-third of a shelf for all his perishables. One entire cold storage is reserved for beer.

Will talked to his uncle, a chef, to figure out the best way to stack calories and satisfaction for the high-energy output of the job. This was not going to be a snap.

The first tasks of driving while hauling a boat trailer, backing it precisely, were easy enough.

Then came the challenges to one’s patience. Not only with the others with whom he’s in training — “one guy suffers from angry-face,” he said — but the warning that he will also have to endure the most absurd question often asked by commercial clients: “Is the river a loop?”

As if this were a Disneyland ride returning you to the place where the raft was boarded.

The day comes, of course, when a volunteer is requested to do the first flip drill. This means that said volunteer will dive into the rapids, chase an upside-down raft in rough 35-degree water, climb atop and clip the flip line into two places; stand up, quickly check the environs for rocks and then fall back into the water, allowing the flip line to right the raft.

A practice of trust. An extreme exercise in trusting oneself.

Since no one else raised a hand, Will’s finally went up. That first time, he managed to get aboard the righted bobbing raft, but he was flipped right back into the water. The second time he figured out a new skill in sequencing and stability and was able to stay firmly in place.

That is ultimately what all of these pieces of new information add up to: a capacity to sequence.

Post-pandemic, a kindergarten teacher told me with exasperation, “The problem is, these little ones have no idea how to sequence.”

Sequence? Order, such as walk in with other children, sit down at your desk, fold your hands and await further instructions.

Most of the 4- and 5-year-olds had spent a year or more of their developmental lives at home, watching random cartoon characters hop around on a screen. They skipped the lessons of being with others. They had no sense of presence, of being part of a group of children and adults and of contending with both difference and conformity.

At a more complicated level, as Will told me, “One of the biggest things I’m taking away from my training is that I don’t have to do a specific task all at once.” Rather, one thing at a time; first things first. Order creates accomplishment.

“And,” he continued, “I don’t have to do it by myself. Joining the rock climbing club at the end of the school year expanded my group of friends.”

Growing into the relationship of community is an inestimable experience of realizing “I am not alone.” Asking someone for assistance became a good habit.

Will’s mother quietly suggested after seeing a group photo of his summer companions that they look like vagrants who crawled out of the woods. But Will assures us that their kindness, generosity of spirit and willingness to include everyone, however odd or out of place in other settings, sets them apart.

This young man is learning — along with the skills of river rafting — to build a strong community of resources, a kind of “found-family” as he calls it. Establishing such confidence at 23 is empowering.

At the other end of life the skill of finding family will be even more valuable. We may discover that when one pulls a hamstring and drops out of tennis, the partners you’ve played with fade from sight. If golf becomes too exacting, those buddies no longer remember to call.

However, if you build community with neighbors, at a senior center, volunteer opportunities at schools in reading or tutoring, community chorale, a dance group or church, there’s a good chance you won’t be completely alone. It’s a habit of saying “yes” where you find valuable funding for mending life’s emotional and physical tests.

Of course, you may be asked to come to the table with those who annoy you, or to serve cake to the angry-faced guy. But why not sit next to him and start a conversation? You may find out that just under that surface frown is a place of good humor you might have otherwise missed.

And don’t worry, you won’t have any flip drills or be asked to step up to lead a swift water rescue. The trials of our 20s are in the rear-view mirror now.