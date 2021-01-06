Regarding Children: Start by listening to them

Margaret writes, asking how to practice treating children with genuine respect. Immediately, I thought of Margaret’s mother, Virginia.
She would have asked the same question after reading December’s column. You could count on Virginia’s full attention wherever you encountered her, in person or on the page.
Looking directly into your face she would say, “What do you mean by that?” Or comment so that there was no doubt at all that she heard every word.
So, Margaret, your mother’s method is one way: by paying attention to what children say. Talking to them as if they understand even if you’re not entirely sure that they do. And that may be long before they can form words themselves.
Have you seen the Internet duo of Dad and Baby Boy having what seems like an earnest conversation? The father is sitting on the couch with the child and in response to the baby’s babbles, he says, “Yeah, that’s what I’ve always thought.” Or whatever seems to fit. It is charming, sure, and so adored by viewers that father and son are now under contract for a Denny’s commercial.
While that may be extreme, we do need to hear what is said in words and what isn’t said as well. I probably learned the most about my children’s private lives when I was driving them to school and we were both staring straight ahead or the child was in the back seat with a mate, chatting about all the goings on in their world.
I listened closely. Here, there were clues.
Then, at home, making an effort to be on the same level as we speak. That is, at the table or somewhere that I can look into their faces and see what isn’t articulated, too: the concern or fear. A shy secret left to be told.
It doesn’t come naturally to do this. Nor is it easy to make the habit in our keep-the-trains-running-on-time days.
Honoring conversation is part of what I think Mr. Rogers is referring to when he pauses at lunch with a journalist and says that he likes to take a minute to “think of the people who have heard me into being.” Then, he does exactly that in the film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (with Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers).
A full minute of silence follows.
I’ve heard people remark, “Oh, I’m just not good with kids” as if it’s some kind of special talent. It comes with practice, which is the point. Start by listening.
That’s my answer to Margaret. But hey, I’m rather certain that since she grew up in Virginia’s household she does just fine in this regard already. You know what I mean.
Audrey Ward wrote the column “Regarding Children” for six years as the founder and executive director of HomePeace and subsequently, The Children’s Council, in a rural county of Northern California; during this time she was also a United Methodist pastor. She again offers it as a retired mother of two daughters and a son; four granddaughters and two grandsons, all of whom she considers her true educators.