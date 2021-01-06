Regarding Children: Start by listening to them

Margaret writes, asking how to practice treating children with genuine respect. Immediately, I thought of Margaret’s mother, Virginia.

She would have asked the same question after reading December’s column. You could count on Virginia’s full attention wherever you encountered her, in person or on the page.

Looking directly into your face she would say, “What do you mean by that?” Or comment so that there was no doubt at all that she heard every word.

So, Margaret, your mother’s method is one way: by paying attention to what children say. Talking to them as if they understand even if you’re not entirely sure that they do. And that may be long before they can form words themselves.

Have you seen the Internet duo of Dad and Baby Boy having what seems like an earnest conversation? The father is sitting on the couch with the child and in response to the baby’s babbles, he says, “Yeah, that’s what I’ve always thought.” Or whatever seems to fit. It is charming, sure, and so adored by viewers that father and son are now under contract for a Denny’s commercial.