Regarding Children: The pleasure of generations

Late on the evening of summer solstice I stopped by Safeway headed home from a gathering. As I walked through the produce section I heard a booming “Hey Audrey!” from the doorway.

And there, coming into view were two of my favorite young men, Kyle and Justin. Kyle, in fact, was known as a sportswriter for the Star while he was in high school. He just completed his freshman college year in San Diego; Justin is a junior at Justin-Siena.

They trotted over to catch up and to be their delightful selves for a few minutes. I haven’t seen them since Christmas Eve when we sat near each other and remembered other Eves we’ve spent in each other’s company.

I think of them as surrogate grandchildren: when my own are miles away, seeing them shooting hoops out in the street by their house or working at a local coffee shop lifts my spirits and knocks a few minutes off my age. That’s what undiluted pleasure does.

When my own son was 10, he observed that he didn’t want to live to be a hundred because all of his friends would be dead and that would be awful. I responded, “Well, then you have to make friends every year that are younger than the ones you made the year before.” I try to follow my own advice.

Young people teach me things that are impossible for me to keep up with on my own. Media trends, of course, with all the ways of communicating as well as failing to do so, but beyond that there are movies and music, plus classes in school — even high school — available to them that didn’t exist in my era.

Also, words have changed their meaning; keeping up with them matters if we intend to be respectful.

In fact, our words matter more and more in the public domain. When my three offspring were small, I hired babysitters who could clue me in regarding current slang. Then, I was teaching in middle or high school and slang definitions shifted constantly. Still do.

It’s a good thing to see young people in their own place in our world. Seeing them where they are with all the rights and responsibilities they are learning to shoulder helps me understand rather than judge.

And they need to see me, too. When hair becomes the color of evening shadows, we may be overlooked even within our own families. Not because people are mean or thoughtless but because lives are full. The current pace at which the world turns has picked up speed. Families are scheduled to maximum capacity.

But it’s the surprises that never fail to delight.

While I was writing this column, my grandson stopped by on his way to a day of rock climbing. His buddy was meeting him here, leaving his car, and they were going to continue on up the hill together.

Will is moving on to his junior year at Colorado State in a few weeks, after completing his first years of higher ed at a community college. So I learned about the possibilities in store for a psych major; masters programs he’s considering. Futures.

Their parents traveled, leaving me in charge when he was younger. The agreed-upon habit was that if he was out after 10 p.m., he always texted me a “proof of life” photo with a note saying when I could expect him.

A few new details about aging as well as a new job has chimed in for me recently, too. And then, we often remember the walks we used to take when he was a toddler: he never missed a leaf that looked interesting nor did he ignore a blooming rose. Those endearing traits are not quite as worrisome as his hanging from cliffs by ropes however.

When his friend arrived, I waved farewell and breathed a silent prayer — being careful not to wring my hands or look anxious as I did.

Audrey Ward wrote the column “Regarding Children” for six years as the founder and executive director of HomePeace and subsequently, The Children’s Council, in a rural county of Northern California; during this time she was also a United Methodist pastor. She again offers it as a retired mother of two daughters and a son; four granddaughters and two grandsons, all of whom she considers her true educators.