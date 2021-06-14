Regarding Children: There’s always something true

At first it was a relief — the shutdown — there was no early morning alarm, no tennis team, no chess lesson. Both 14-year-old Natalie and her 10-year-old brother, Preston, were grateful for the break.
But then the fact settled in of not having friends walk to school with you and then surround you in class everyday, and Natalie began to recognize the benefits of that old dreaded routine. Their townhouse was tiny: Mom occupied the dining room with her remote office; dad worked out of the kitchen and garage; her brother sprawled on the living room floor with his devices. It felt overwhelming.
That’s when she made friends with her skateboard. Natalie took to the sidewalk for breathing space.
“Children don’t quantify,” says Dr. Alex Allen of St. Helena, who is both a practicing psychologist specializing in children and adolescents and a practicing mother of a young son and a daughter. Statistics and charts are not meaningful for them. The rest of us watched the numbers climb, and just as the toll of the virus showed up in hospitals and morgues, the toll of stress on our families mounted.
But everybody figured it was only going to last a couple of months, anyhow, right?
Ambiguity is hard to translate to young ones in usual circumstances Dr. Allen tells us. These were most unusual. The younger the child, the harder it is to explain:
“What is a COVID?”
“But how does it hurt my friend if I hug her?”
“Nana’s in the hospital … will she die?”
Here is a natural circumstance for discussions of loss, of grief. Not necessarily about death, though including that; rather, loss of opportunities like the fourth-grade nature hike or the dance in the gymnasium.
We began to drift into another way of life: everyone was always home. Mom, Dad and kids were zooming in some corner of the house and there was nowhere to hide. Worse, there was nowhere to run. Mental health was sliding for all of us in contrasting as well as common ways.
Amidst the cacophony of "answers" to questions few people knew how to articulate, I began to search for one clear voice that makes sense. That’s what I found in Alex Allen.
“Dr. Alex,” as the kids in her early work among pediatric palliative care patients called her, is used to feelings no one knows how to express around terminally ill children. She assures us, however, that there is always something true you can say.
Such conversations are rarely convenient. Still, it can make a lot of difference to sit down with our children, look them in the eye and ask how they are feeling about the day, the week, or some current change.
Then wait. Wait, patiently, for their response. No rushing.
Search their faces for what they may not be able to put into words. Read their eyes as well as listen to their responses. We, the adults in their lives, are accountable for making the time to hear them into voice.
Children know, too, when adults don’t have a clue and are acting as if we do. No use trying to bluff. If we attempt to hide our anxiety, this only raises the stress for a child. Again we come back to something true we can find to say.
During these past months, the truth might have been, “That last Zoom meeting exhausted me.” Our kids need to hear us as accurate reporters about ourselves so they can feel free to reveal their real reactions.
Natalie is mature enough to recognize that while it was a “surreal” time, using her word, it was also a welcome break in the continuum of the school-summer-school-summer loop, and in its place, a space in which we were forced to think about life, itself. “MY life,” she emphasized. This, alone, changed her in ways she’s not able to put into words quite yet; but she will. A good opportunity for journals to appear.
Let’s not forget those who’ve been locked down with abuse under the same roof. There have been no teachers in their lives to be mandated reporters. Adults at risk in their own living space have no escape. Children of those homes bear the knowledge as well as the pain, both psychic and physical.
So, be a good neighbor. Notice the children around you, please. As the world opens up, keep your eyes open too for how we can be present to each other as we may never have been before.
Natalie’s and Preston’s good news came in the summer when they moved to a big rambling house. Their mother has her own office; their dad has his workspace and each young one enjoys a separate room. They were able to have pets for the first time — two kittens joined their tribe — so it was “less lonely” without their daily dose of friends.
Natalie wisely acknowledges, “We’re lucky that our family is financially stable. There aren’t any worries, but I know for a lot of people that’s not true.”
And we’ll remember — won’t we? — that coming out of this intact is a privilege in itself.
Audrey Ward wrote the column “Regarding Children” for six years as the founder and executive director of HomePeace and subsequently, The Children’s Council, in a rural county of Northern California; during this time she was also a United Methodist pastor. She again offers it as a retired mother of two daughters and a son; four granddaughters and two grandsons, all of whom she considers her true educators.