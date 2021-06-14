Regarding Children: There’s always something true

Then wait. Wait, patiently, for their response. No rushing.

Search their faces for what they may not be able to put into words. Read their eyes as well as listen to their responses. We, the adults in their lives, are accountable for making the time to hear them into voice.

Children know, too, when adults don’t have a clue and are acting as if we do. No use trying to bluff. If we attempt to hide our anxiety, this only raises the stress for a child. Again we come back to something true we can find to say.

During these past months, the truth might have been, “That last Zoom meeting exhausted me.” Our kids need to hear us as accurate reporters about ourselves so they can feel free to reveal their real reactions.

Natalie is mature enough to recognize that while it was a “surreal” time, using her word, it was also a welcome break in the continuum of the school-summer-school-summer loop, and in its place, a space in which we were forced to think about life, itself. “MY life,” she emphasized. This, alone, changed her in ways she’s not able to put into words quite yet; but she will. A good opportunity for journals to appear.