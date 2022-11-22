Regarding Children: We are family

You know the old R’n’B favorite: “We are family, I got all my sisters with me; We are family, Get up everybody and sing.”

It may be time to refresh our memory of the Sister Sledge tune if you can’t remember, since it’s that time of year when we are going to need a large dose of tolerance and every bit of mercy we can muster. Nothing like sitting shoulder to shoulder at a Thanksgiving table to bring out both the best and the worst in every one of us.

Especially post election.

Those conversations that may go something like, “Well of course I love my cousin Jerome … he’s the one who spent time in juvenile hall. They should have kept him.”

Our own offspring can get mighty trying as well. Putting on airs, especially when returning to the family nest in order to seem more important or pitiful, whatever fits for the time being, may test the patience of the kindest person in the house.

That’s not even counting the in-laws who are about to jump ship. Or one wishes would do so instead of just hanging around and making everybody miserable.

How do you want to feel when the day is done?

I suggest beginning there, then run the holiday accordingly. More gatherings are happening now, so it’s likely we will be in situations that are not entirely comfortable.

Attempting to correct other people’s children, please be reminded, is not a good idea. That one error alone has begun family feuds that never end.

And if I’m ever leaning into imagining that my own offspring will not have an attitude I find deplorable, I may stop in my tracks and say out loud to myself, “Oh you know that’s not true.” They’re human, don’t forget.

Forbearance and all of the other values we hope to encounter in the human condition are taught without words every day. Our culture has influence, sure, but not even close to how young ones witness to our behavior by way of their own.

Inviting strangers to our table when we know they would otherwise be alone on days that celebrate togetherness is a good way for kids to experience difference and get along with it up close and personally. And when the old couple across the street don’t get around much anymore, well, take some dinner over to them. Your young will remember the looks on their faces when they open the door and recognize that somebody remembered them.

As much as I tried to practice the rules of good parenting, when I relaxed and enjoyed what I was doing my daughters and son learned more about life than any other time. When I took pleasure in the good company of others and engaged in conversations that taught me something new, everybody gained. Even if my adolescent rolled his eyes and walked away, there was a lasting sense of presence, of listening, that makes a difference in the long run.

Respect each other. “We’re giving love in a family dose” is how Sister Sledge puts it, so “Have faith in you and the things you do.”

Since my definition of “faith” is “reliable relationship” it works out well inside our walls for everything we need. And this kind of faith travels, you can be sure, with no interference from the voting booth.