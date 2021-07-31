Regarding Children: When privilege becomes poverty

This family also anticipates service to the larger community in volunteer efforts. When mom and dad prepare dinner for people whose mother has just had surgery, the kids deliver the meal. They are trained in survival CPR, too, in case they are called on to render aid. “We are members of not only this family but of our town.” Our world.

One thing we’re learning again from the past year, as I witnessed in my June 17 column, is the crushing weight of the pressure to achieve felt by many of our youth. We play vital roles in their lives when they see — both by what we do and who we are — that being a contributing member of our community makes a difference every day.

Children from the tightest financial straits can become rich in attributes that contribute to all of us and provide most generously to their own lives. When the star of “Heights” comes into some money, how does he use it? He plans ahead with help to ensure that the boy who has even less than he can become a citizen so the younger one can go to college.

My guess is that he learned such plentiful compassion from Abuela Claudia, matriarch of the barrio. This is how one inherits true privilege.

Audrey Ward wrote the column “Regarding Children” for six years as the founder and executive director of HomePeace and subsequently, The Children’s Council, in a rural county of Northern California; during this time she was also a United Methodist pastor. She again offers it as a retired mother of two daughters and a son; four granddaughters and two grandsons, all of whom she considers her true educators.