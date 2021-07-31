Regarding Children: When privilege becomes poverty

In her earliest research on resiliency — the ability to adapt well to stress — Dr. Suniya Luthar, then a professor at Yale, was concentrating on urban youth living in poverty. But one of her Yale students kept urging her to observe teens in middle- and upper-middle-class suburbs like Westport, Connecticut, where many of the parents are high achieving professionals. When she finally complied with his insistence, she was shocked by what she discovered.
The mothers and fathers in the upper-class neighborhoods, when asked, would assure the questioner that what they most wanted for their offspring was to love their own lives, to find life work that was rewarding and a family life that satisfied.
Ask their children for their definition of success, however, and it’s all about grades, achievement, and securing a lucrative career — which in this era adds extracurricular activities for matriculating to top-rated colleges as well. In short, how to achieve over how to discover one’s better self.
The young ones in those enclaves registered higher drug and alcohol abuse, as well as elevated rates of anxiety and depression as compared with national norms. What goes awry between parental good intentions and actual lived experience?
Perhaps, as we see discussed in the film “In the Heights,” it is the dissonance between our offspring’s life and the one that I, the parent, wanted to live. As the son of Chinese immigrants, Director Jon M. Chu refers to the weight of his aunties’ and uncles’ stories being on his shoulders as he illustrates in translating writer Quiara Alegria Hudes’ book and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music to the screen. “I knew what it was like” to feel that pressure, he says in an interview with David Remnick.
Dr. Alex Allen, a local child and adolescence psychology specialist, recommends that we establish connection and meaning in our children’s lives. This happens by talking together; having regular times of mother, father, and siblings being in communication about the news of the day. And together living the ideals we articulate in those conversations. “In our family … we … ”
Our kids become resilient and learn to feel safe as they grow in the shelter of our care: by being heard, bouncing wild ideas around until something makes sense. By being able to figure out a path forward in this day or for a particularly sticky situation. First, in good company — with trusted adults — and then gradually, on their own.
Nobody ever claimed this parenting thing was easy.
In Suniya Luthar’s studies, she discovered that where parents most often lost the message they intended was in what they rewarded: grades, achievements, winning. While their mouths said one thing, their value of the child’s efforts said something very different.
Asking parents who’ve been rearing three offspring for over 21 years, I came away with a relatively simple way to stay on message: “Children are part of a community, our family.” They are expected to be accountable to this common effort every day. Chores are not reimbursed; paid jobs come when the neighbors hire them to tend the chickens while they’re on vacation or pick up the bricks of an old patio being removed.
This family also anticipates service to the larger community in volunteer efforts. When mom and dad prepare dinner for people whose mother has just had surgery, the kids deliver the meal. They are trained in survival CPR, too, in case they are called on to render aid. “We are members of not only this family but of our town.” Our world.
One thing we’re learning again from the past year, as I witnessed in my June 17 column, is the crushing weight of the pressure to achieve felt by many of our youth. We play vital roles in their lives when they see — both by what we do and who we are — that being a contributing member of our community makes a difference every day.
Children from the tightest financial straits can become rich in attributes that contribute to all of us and provide most generously to their own lives. When the star of “Heights” comes into some money, how does he use it? He plans ahead with help to ensure that the boy who has even less than he can become a citizen so the younger one can go to college.
My guess is that he learned such plentiful compassion from Abuela Claudia, matriarch of the barrio. This is how one inherits true privilege.
Audrey Ward wrote the column “Regarding Children” for six years as the founder and executive director of HomePeace and subsequently, The Children’s Council, in a rural county of Northern California; during this time she was also a United Methodist pastor. She again offers it as a retired mother of two daughters and a son; four granddaughters and two grandsons, all of whom she considers her true educators.