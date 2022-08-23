Regarding Children: When the librarian knows your name

Our beloved St. Helena Public Library tucked away at the edge of vineyards, the perfect place to read and reflect, has had a lot of publicity recently because of Elsie the Library Cat. Rightfully so. She rests in peace with the full assurance that she was a highly regarded celebrity in her lifetime.

But last week, I had my own reason to feel especially known just because Kate McBride knows my name from my many years of devotion to this hallowed place. She emailed me on Tuesday to ask if I knew a person who had been prominent in my family life as a child, some 70 years ago.

In recognition of this person who was a teen when I last knew of her, I promptly replied, “Of course I do.” The caller, June — after a night spent tossing and turning, then getting up and Googling — called the library and asked if Kate knew me.

All week, after talking with June in Florida, I thought about the sweet experience of being part of a community where the librarian knows your name. What a good way to grow up, in a town where you can hang out at the library and play chess with your dad, as I’ve seen, or browse the books and movies in the Children’s Room.

Then there’s the spectacular mural there painted by Beth Leeds with characters from so many children’s books. One can gaze at its trompe-l’oeil beauty, depicted as if gazing out of the window to the hills across the vineyard. It’s easy to recognize the stories other children around the world read as well, all sequestered in one’s own imagination.

Beth confirms that it was Leslie Stanton, retired children's librarian, whose idea took shape on canvas affixed to the wall. She was acquainted with Leeds through a book club and, knowing that she is an ace illustrator, asked if she would be interested in such a project.

From that moment, Beth was all in. Both of them surveyed children at the library as well as, in one instance where I was personally involved, a special reading group in a second-grade classroom.

“Who is your favorite character from the books you’ve read?” Then the children watched that one whose story they loved spring to life in living color on their library wall. They were avid, involved, sometimes watching the pictures evolve, handing brushes or a painting rag to the artist as she worked.

Not only did she depict those living in their imaginations, she taught them about illustrating and painting too.

And then there are the individual touches of Leslie Stanton being the model for Mother Goose; a dog flying away being the sweet pet of someone on staff who died while the mural was in progress. Bunnies out in the vineyard are in the picture, too.

The last book Leeds represented there was from a few years ago, "Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus." Who knows, a child may vote for a new one someday soon that will be fitted into the gang already adorning the wall.

Not only this iconic mural, but also constant programming draws children in through the doors. And they do not remain anonymous. They are known by name.

At the first possible opportunity, I take my grandchildren to their local library so they can have the importance of their own card. It’s a habit to begin early.

And I promise you, it is a practice that can last a lifetime, providing inspiration and satisfied joy all along the way.