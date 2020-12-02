Regarding Children

Here’s what I aim to articulate in one way or another every time I write about our most treasured assets, children: that they will “thrive and experience even a difficult life” as a blessing because their “worth is a fact without conditions.”
The quoted words are by Marilynne Robinson from her New York Times Magazine essay, “What Does It Mean to Love a Country?” She spoke of this love of country being akin to a definition of family.
Tell me, did you grow up knowing this, that your worth is a fact without conditions?
I’ll give you a few minutes on that question. Please don’t answer too quickly.
Since I’ve had more time to think about it, let me say that for me this means no ledgers were involved: no grades, no sports achievements; no one hoped to one day refer to you as a brilliant violinist, or pianist or even a genius on harmonica in order to recognize you as worthy.
But because of growing up feeling valued no-matter-what, you know that you count beyond any statistic that can be counted. Do you see what I’m getting at here?
Welcome to this column that intends to do exactly what the title declares: regard young ones with the esteem and wonder they so deserve. It’s complicated to find our way into and around this world, after all.
Now that doesn’t mean “building esteem” in the unfortunate, clumsy way we attempted to do it a few years ago by the heedless praising of children for whatever they did, even when we and they may have known it was haphazard and not at all their better offering. Children are very clear about whether they are doing less than what they’re capable of doing. They understand and consider their elders’ insincerity embarrassing.
What I’m describing is a way of respect that hallows childhood and honors each child by providing structure that holds firm. A strong support system where we are secure and taught by example what it means to choose a stable disposition for good as a guide to every day.
To regard our young, and ourselves, like this requires discipline well laced with imagination: discipline holds us to our focus, imagination bids us throw open the doors to the world with curiosity to see what we can dare. Together.
Audrey Ward wrote the column “Regarding Children” for six years as the founder and executive director of HomePeace and subsequently, The Children’s Council, in a rural county of Northern California; during this time she was also a United Methodist pastor. She again offers it as a retired mother of two daughters and a son; four granddaughters and two grandsons, all of whom she considers her true educators.
