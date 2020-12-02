Regarding Children

Here’s what I aim to articulate in one way or another every time I write about our most treasured assets, children: that they will “thrive and experience even a difficult life” as a blessing because their “worth is a fact without conditions.”

The quoted words are by Marilynne Robinson from her New York Times Magazine essay, “What Does It Mean to Love a Country?” She spoke of this love of country being akin to a definition of family.

Tell me, did you grow up knowing this, that your worth is a fact without conditions?

I’ll give you a few minutes on that question. Please don’t answer too quickly.

Since I’ve had more time to think about it, let me say that for me this means no ledgers were involved: no grades, no sports achievements; no one hoped to one day refer to you as a brilliant violinist, or pianist or even a genius on harmonica in order to recognize you as worthy.

But because of growing up feeling valued no-matter-what, you know that you count beyond any statistic that can be counted. Do you see what I’m getting at here?