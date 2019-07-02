Thank you so much for printing part I of “Setting the record Straight” on the Adams Street property. As the agent who handled the transaction between my Aunt and Uncle , John and Virginia Daly, with the city, I think it is important that today’s citizens and city leaders understand the history of how it came about.
Alas, as my memory is fallible (just ask my wife), I made some mistakes, which my good friends pointed out to me. “Klass Kleaners,” the laundry which is now Napa Valley Roasting Co., was “Danny Kaye’s.” Hawks Hatchery became Terra, not Cindy’s (though they are next to each other). Louis Stralla was mayor, and not a judge. I regret these gross errors. It was pure laziness on my part.
Jeffrey Earl Warren
St. Helena