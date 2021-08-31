Relaxed residential water conservation provisions in St. Helena

Open letter to St. Helena officials: I became aware recently that there have been modifications to the water conservation residential allocations aimed at a 35% reduction. I’m specifically citing the additional allocations for those homeowners with larger lots, and presumably larger landscapes.
I would qualify for an additional 600 gallons per month over my current allocation for two persons in the household and 2,500 gallons for landscape — about a 10% increase.
I’m very disappointed in the Water Advisory Board and City Council for approving this change. It appears to be a gift to the “haves” with larger properties in our community and flies in the face of the need to make serious changes in the way we landscape our properties.
I purchased a Flume device in June and keep a close eye on water use. Some of the plants in our garden are seriously stressed and a several have died. In some cases, this has led to making changes in the irrigation system to cover more efficiently. And flowers in our pots have been replaced with succulents that use half as much water. I am also learning which plants can thrive on less water and which ones will need to be replaced with more appropriate selections this fall.
For larger properties, landscaping will have to be reconsidered to bring the gardens closer to the home and allow the outer areas to be replanted in native trees and shrubs that are already adapted to our long, dry months and limited winter rain.
Perhaps we will be fortunate to see higher rainfall this winter. But climate science suggests that the “new normal” will be a lot lower than the “average for St. Helena” of 37 inches you will find on a Google search. Every gallon dispensed to keep a large landscape thriving or to those who are willing to pay the fines to fill swimming pools or disregard leaks, is placing those of us trying to adhere to the original limits at risk of finding the city moving to a level 3 condition where there will be no water for landscaping — large or small. This will further degrade needed habitat and leave us looking at more gravel front yards.
I assume the Level 2 limits imposed in June were based on sound analysis of our water resources and the best science on future conditions. If this is true, I urge the council to rescind these leniency provisions as unwise and unfair.
Glenn Smith
St. Helena