Relaxed residential water conservation provisions in St. Helena

Open letter to St. Helena officials: I became aware recently that there have been modifications to the water conservation residential allocations aimed at a 35% reduction. I’m specifically citing the additional allocations for those homeowners with larger lots, and presumably larger landscapes.

I would qualify for an additional 600 gallons per month over my current allocation for two persons in the household and 2,500 gallons for landscape — about a 10% increase.

I’m very disappointed in the Water Advisory Board and City Council for approving this change. It appears to be a gift to the “haves” with larger properties in our community and flies in the face of the need to make serious changes in the way we landscape our properties.

I purchased a Flume device in June and keep a close eye on water use. Some of the plants in our garden are seriously stressed and a several have died. In some cases, this has led to making changes in the irrigation system to cover more efficiently. And flowers in our pots have been replaced with succulents that use half as much water. I am also learning which plants can thrive on less water and which ones will need to be replaced with more appropriate selections this fall.