Rianda House celebrates its reason for being: UpValley older adults. There was no way any of us, in our wildest imagination, could have foreseen a year ago what we have experienced in this unprecedented year. It’s been a difficult year. The daily lives of older adults have changed and been affected by disrupted routines as we socially distanced from friends and loved ones because of the pandemic. We’ve also lived through two wildfires and the challenges of evacuations. Before we jump into a bright New Year saying goodbye to a difficult one, we want to celebrate all the older adults in our UpValley community. After all, older adults are Rianda House’s reason for being!