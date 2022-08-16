Rianda House: Grafted in

Yesterday, while driving home from a backpack trip to the Sierras, I experienced for the first time what many of you take for granted. After the congestion, heat, and suffocating sameness of the Central Valley, I pointed my 4Runner up Highway 29. The words of a man in our Rianda House men’s group came to mind:

“As you head up the Valley, your blood pressure drops with every mile.”

I thought of John Muir’s famous words, modified here for the Valley:

“Nature's peace flows into you as sunshine flows into the vines. The winds blow their freshness into you, while cares drop off like autumn leaves.”

“How lucky,” I thought, “that Muir’s words now describe both an escape to the Sierras and coming home.”

Coming home. That’s what moving to St. Helena feels like. Maybe it is because I grew up in agriculture, among farmers. We lived on a dirt road in the rolling wheat fields of the Palouse. When the school bus squeaked to a stop, I made a beeline for my shotgun and spent the rest of the day traipsing through the fields in search of pheasants. At night, I heaped my plate high with food from our garden.

My first job was hauling hay for Mike Boone, a direct descendant of Daniel Boone. One day, I popped the clutch. Mike came tumbling off the back of the truck and landed with a thud. As he lay there, rubbing his elbows, gasping for breath, I asked, “Is it OK to laugh yet?” He should have knocked me flat. He thought it was hilarious. I became his special favorite.

In the summers, I hauled wheat. One evening, making my way down a steep hill, I left the parking brake on. As I approached the barn, I was met by a crowd of men racing toward me. The red-hot brake had ignited the field behind me. They sped past me and stopped it just before it burned down half the county. One of the combine drivers scooped me up and dumped me in the watering trough. “That’ll put your fire out!” he shouted. That was the last that was said of it. Frontier justice.

As a newcomer to the Upvalley I have a keen sense of being grafted in. I drink deeply from a richness that goes beyond grapevines. It’s the history, the culture, and most of all, the people. I made my entrance just as two grand ladies of Rianda House left the stage. I never met Martha May or Priscilla Upton, two women whose sap nourishes every corner of Rianda House.

Rianda House will build on the legacy of Julie Spencer and her tireless sidekicks, Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno and Toni Abdalla. We welcome Amanda Cole, our new program manager, whose youthful energy pairs perfectly with her playful personality and depth of experience.

As the new guy, people want to know my new ideas. Of course, I have some. More of that to come. But most of all, I want you to know that I am not here to shake things up. I am here to take my place alongside you, to soak up the sun, to breathe the cool night air, and to grow alongside you.