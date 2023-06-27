I am the first car in the parking lot at Lake Hennessey this morning. I feel a little guilty about not going in to the office but if I keep my nose to the grindstone, all I will get is a shorter nose. I need to plug into something bigger. Out here, the connection with nature is perfect. In the office, it trickles through wires, resulting in that message that pops up on Zoom. “Your connection is unstable.” No kidding.

I lace up my boots, drinking in the dewy morning air. I start down the trail, settling into the rhythmic “crunch, crunch” of my stride. A covey of quail explodes from the blackberries. Hummingbirds fight an aerial battle. A woodpecker taps on a tree. The trail turns up a hill. My breathing quickens. My heart pounds in my chest. Nature feels big. I feel small. Perfect.

A week ago, I nearly stepped on a rattlesnake. I was sauntering down the trail with my head in the clouds. My wife’s shout brought me back to earth just in time. I am alone today so I keep telling myself to watch my step. It isn’t easy. There’s so much to take in. A pair of deer stare up at me from the valley below, nervously edging away. Suddenly, they bounce up the hill like a film in reverse, apparently in violation of the law of gravity. I laugh out loud.

I can’t believe this is all free. The regeneration I crave cannot be bought or achieved by human striving. Out here, it’s on the house. The answers to my deepest questions and longings won’t be found by a Google search. Nature will reveal them if I will listen.

In 1968, Napa County passed the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve. This piece of legislation limited development and enshrined a place for nature in our little valley. People flock here for refuge from the cities where “Lord Man” (a favorite term of John Muir) rules nature with concrete and asphalt. Here, we have learned to dance.

If cars back up on our two-lane highway, we let them. We curb our demand for speed and convenience. Downtown, it’s not clear whether man or nature is in charge. Tree roots have turned the sidewalks into an obstacle course. I know they are a tripping hazard, but I secretly love our lumpy sidewalks. I’m rooting for the trees. Yield to nature or fall on your face.

The attraction of the Napa Valley is the way it has paired with nature. It’s what creates wines of extraordinary flavor and complexity. People come for the wine, but they also come to feel the magic of the dance. It’s the world as it should be.

It is the joy of Rianda House to advocate for the fullest possible lives for Upvalley seniors. Hiking trails and open space are an essential piece of this. These are not a luxury. They are as essential as air and water.

The board of Rianda House is pleased to endorse the St. Helena Trails and Open Space Plan. This budget-friendly proposal will open up already existing trails so that people can have access to more places in nature. It is one of the happy places where the interests of older adults intersect with the interests of all ages.

We don’t need anything new. Just more places to step outside and say, “Wow.”