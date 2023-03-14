“Is there life after death?” In a very real sense, the answer is “Yes.” Take Priscilla Upton as an example.

On July 16, 2022, Priscilla was fighting the late stages of cancer. I joined a parade that passed in front of her home, communicating gratitude and solidarity. Eleven days later, she was gone.

Priscilla made her exit from Rianda House a split second before I made my entrance. Though I never met her, I bump into her regularly. Her presence here remains as solid as the walls.

While sitting in a board meeting, some thorny question will arise. Priscilla’s name is absent from the official agenda, but she retains her seat at the table, speaking through those who knew her. “Priscilla would say this.” “Priscilla would do that.” Her wisdom still guides us.

Priscilla’s kindness is with us too. A board member, who suffered devastating loss in the fire, was telling me of her deep concern for his well-being in the aftermath. As he spoke, it was obvious that he was not just conjuring up an old memory but drawing on a living presence.

This past year has been a season of change at Rianda House: a new executive director, new staff, turnover on the board … Add to this a backdrop of climate change, political unrest, an unstable economy … Shall we curl up in a ball? Retreat into our shell? Priscilla’s can-do spirit shouts, “No!” We listen. We carry on, returning to pre-pandemic levels of service, with an eye to expanding our programs and activities to every square inch of the Upvalley.

Priscilla continues to lead the charge in our fundraising as well. This is the season when we invite the community to support Upvalley seniors. Not only was Priscilla lavish in her own giving to Rianda House; she inspired others to follow suit. As I sit at my desk, considering my own gift, I feel her nudge me to relax my grip on my dollars and plunge deeply into the joy of giving.

What I am describing is usually called legacy but it could just as easily be called life after death. This isn’t sloppy sentiment. It’s as measurable as gravity. Our lives set forces in motion that carry on long after we are gone. These forces ripple out to eternity, without loss of energy: dispersed, but never diminished.

This is why what we do today matters so much. We are all swimming in the same pool. Our actions don’t just affect us. They affect others, including those who will be here long after we are gone.

On May 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., Rianda House will celebrate its 15th anniversary with an open house. We will especially honor the contribution made by Priscilla Upton. But Priscilla is not alone. Rianda House is a force for good in the Upvalley thanks to a host of Priscillas who are gone but still very much among us.

We hope you will join us. And her. And them.