Rianda House: My 15 minutes of fame

Everyone gets their 15 minutes of fame. Unfortunately, mine are over. It came in the fourth grade.

The hill behind Edison Elementary School in Pullman, Washington, was perfect for sledding. Since we didn’t have sleds, we sat on our haunches and slid down on our boots. Cold air nipped at our cheeks as we sped down. Puffing our way back up, we chucked snowballs at each other. It was a blast.

Then, one day, some fool reached the bottom of the hill and noticed that he slid farther than anyone else. He scratched a line in the snow with his boot. That line ruined everything. The goal was no longer fun, but winning. We stopped playing.

On the way to school, I kicked the asphalt, doing my best to grind the last traces of tread off my boots. One day, it paid off. I arrived at the bottom of the hill with enough momentum to break a long new path through the snow. A star was born.

In a flash, my life changed. The athletic boys talked to me. Pretty girls flirted. I can still taste the intoxicating thrill of being the most popular kid at Edison Elementary.

As we sat in class that morning though, the sun ruined the perfect chemistry between my boots and the hill. When afternoon recess came, I took my place at the top, eager to re-establish my celebrity status. My slide ended in a pitiful stop, like a car running out of gas. Poof! My 15 minutes were up.

Why is it that no matter the human endeavor, some fool always draws a line? Why do we pay attention to it? Why can’t we look at each other without calculating whether we are looking up or down?

One of the reasons I love the Upvalley is that more than anywhere I have ever lived, people know how to play. Maybe the towns are so small that they resist being taken too seriously. Maybe it’s the wine.

Whatever the reason, I experienced it again last Friday when the Soroptimist International of St. Helena gathered a huge crowd for bingo at the Native Sons Hall. Everyone tried to win, of course, but mainly, we came to play. We booed and hissed at the winners. We wadded up our bingo cards and threw them at each other. I felt like I was in the fourth grade, chucking snowballs.

There are many in the Upvalley whose 15 minutes of fame involve feats that would justify a picture on the cover of Time magazine. This intimidated me when I first arrived. This isn’t a room full of fourth-grade sledding champs. It's the big time.

It didn’t take long, though, to realize that almost no one in the Upvalley cares about fame. If you want to show off, you go somewhere else. You don’t come here to rest on your laurels. You come here to put on some blue jeans.

Whether you are a fourth-grade sledding champ or the inventor of sliced bread, I hope you will stop by Rianda House. Here, you will find acceptance and new friends who understand that life is a game that is meant to be played.