Rianda House: New ways to keep older adults connected

Rianda House forges ahead with plans to keep UpValley older adults connected. The Rianda House team, like all of you, are realizing that summer and fall are not going to look like we planned.

We’re leaning into this new opportunity to do what we do differently this year. We are being proactive in implementing new ways of connecting with you and providing new services. As we modify our summer plans, our Kathy Carrick, Rianda House instructor, is leading the way by accepting the challenge of teaching in a remote-learning environment. She shared her experiences of traveling to France with the Rianda House community through an armchair travelogue of her travels to France. We’d like to thank all of our instructors for their persistence and dedication and ingenuity in providing new and engaging classes via Zoom.

Let’s pause for a moment and talk about using Zoom to make new connections. As our dear friend, Betty Rhodes, shared with us last week in her Senior Corner article, it isn’t always easy to try something new and unfamiliar. However, she shared that the payoff of learning how to use a new tool and being able to participate in a class is worth it! With each new style of communication, it takes some getting used to as we learn new skills and modify the ways we communicate with one another. We encourage you to explore the possibilities open to you by trying new technology tools.