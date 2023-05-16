Every since I arrived at Rianda House there has been a problem: people have an allergic reaction to the word “old.” This makes describing what Rianda House does a challenge. We try to soften the blow by using the comparative adjective “older.” Rianda House is a place for “older” adults. We would never be so rude as to call anyone old.

Some get around saying “old” with more flattering terms: “elders” or “wise ones.” That’s better, but when I use them, I feel like I’m trying too hard. Plus, it’s not always true. Not every old person is wise, or deserves the respectful term “elder.” Old people can be jerks just like anyone else.

Another workaround is the word “senior.” No one likes that either. I interact with a dozen organizations that serve older adults. We all have the same problem. No one can come up with a way to say old that isn’t offensive. These word games only draw attention to what they seek to hide. “Old” by any other name refuses to be sweet.

The problem is not that we haven’t found the right euphemism. The problem is that we need a euphemism in the first place. In a throwaway society, we tend to treat old people the same way that we treat old light bulbs, old computers, old bananas, and old newspapers. To us, “old” means worn-out, useless, irrelevant, broken, decomposing — no wonder no one wants to be old!

We always prefer new. Don’t believe it? Fill in the blank: New and ________.

“Improved,” right? But why? New is not always an improvement. You could just as easily complete the phrase with “New and untested.” “New and naïve.” “New and dangerous.”

A longtime resident of St. Helena gave me a tour of his home, proudly pointing out that it was built in the 1800s. Age can be a point of pride. Think of an old-growth forest. An old coin. A classic car. We celebrate oldness in marriages and institutions because we know they have weathered many storms and accumulated wisdom and substance. I brag to my fellow musicians that my French horn is over 100 years old. Old can be good. Very good.

Our problem with the word “old” is not semantic. It’s a social issue. We despise old age. There is a word for that: stupid. If we are fortunate, we will grow old. Our later years can be the richest and most meaningful of all. But that won’t happen if we buy into the cultural assumption that once you pass 60 you’re becoming yesterday’s news.

We can embrace old age just like every other season of life: with courage, enthusiasm and joy. The goal is not to pretend we are not old. The goal is to bring out the best qualities of oldness and celebrate them. We are not old and decrepit. Not old and worn out. Not old and grouchy. We are old and wise. Old and playful. Old and compassionate. Old and giving. Old and improved.

We hope you will join us this Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rianda House to help us celebrate being 15 years OLD. We fully intend to grow much older, getting better every year, just like the people we serve.