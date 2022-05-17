Rianda House: Older Americans Month

Historically, Older Americans Month has been a time to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older individuals in our country, in particular those who defended our country and carried our nation through great challenges and triumphs.

Every president since Kennedy has issued a formal proclamation during or before the month of May asking that the entire nation pay tribute in some way to the older adults in their communities. Older Americans Month is celebrated across the country through ceremonies, events, fairs, and other such activities, like these Rianda House Rally4Rianda celebrations: The Rally4Rianda Classic at Spottswoode Estates on May 20 and Rally4Rianda Open House at Rianda House on May 26. For details, please visit riandahouse.org (look for the R4R logo) or call (707) 963-8555.

Please join Rianda House as we pay tribute to the wisest among us, who have enriched our national character and strengthened our communities for those who follow.

In honor of Older Americans Month, the St. Helena City Council members and Mayor Ellsworth adopted this proclamation that was read during the City Council meeting on May 10:

City of St. Helena Proclamation

National Older Americans Month — May 2022

WHEREAS, during Older Americans Month, the City of St. Helena honors our seniors and the tremendous impact they have made in our community. Older Americans contribute their time and wisdom to make our communities stronger, more informed, and better connected. They are our loved ones, friends, mentors, essential workers, volunteers, and neighbors. We celebrate their achievements and recommit to providing our elders with the support and services they need to thrive and age with dignity.

WHEREAS, The City of St. Helena recognize our responsibility to ensure that every American has the opportunity to age with dignity, and older adults have always been a vital source of strength and resiliency. During the pandemic, many seniors came out of retirement to serve their communities in health care and education roles, filling job vacancies in critical shortage areas. Moving forward, we must ensure that older Americans have the appropriate resources to maintain their independence and stay connected to their communities.

WHEREAS, The residents from St. Helena and surrounding area came together to create Rianda House, the only Senior Center north of Napa to provide opportunities to enrich the lives of individuals of all ages by:

• Involving older adults in the redefinition of aging in our community

• Promoting home and community-based services that support independent living

• Encouraging older adults to participate in healthful, educational, supportive and fun activities.

WHEREAS, Julie Spencer has been the Founding Executive Director since joining Rianda House in 2008, the year they opened and is retiring. The City is honored and deeply grateful for Julie’s legacy. We thank her for all she has done to make Rianda House a beloved and vital part of the St. Helena and her unique ability to bring joy and connection to others.

WHEREAS, The face of our community is growing older as older adults are the fastest growing population in Napa County with demographic data showing there are now more residents over the age of 65 than under 20. This growing population is a tremendous asset to our community and we know there is more we must do to ensure that older Americans can live and age with dignity. We are committed to ensuring older Americans can easily access appropriate services they need to stay safe and healthy as they age.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED that I, Geoff Ellsworth, Mayor of St. Helena, along with the St. Helena City Council, do hereby proclaim May as National Older Americans Month in the City of St. Helena, and call upon our citizens to celebrate older adults and the people who serve them as an influential and vital part of our community.

Dated: May 10, 2022

Geoff Ellsworth, Mayor the City of St. Helena

Julie Spencer recently retired from her position as executive director of Rianda House, which serves UpValley seniors. Contact us at 707-963-8555 ext. 101, info@riandahouse.org, or visit the website to view the weekly activity newsletter, The Wrinkle: riandahouse.org