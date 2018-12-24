Traditions are comforting, fun and meaningful! Do you have a favorite holiday tradition? Is it an old one? A new one recently discovered? During the holidays, gift giving is of course a popular tradition. Who doesn’t love the excitement that comes from opening a festively wrapped package or singing “Auld Lang Syne” on New Year’s Eve?
We at Rianda House also love gifts but instead of them coming down through the chimney with Old St. Nick, ours arrive before, during and long after the holidays from the countless friends, partners, donors, volunteers and others who each year give selflessly of their time, talent and treasure to help Upvalley older adults and their families have fun and flourish.
How can time be a gift you might ask when there never seems to be enough of it? It’s easy at Rianda House as the gift of time is not measured in hours left before the store closes or the family arrives for dinner. It is measured instead by the thousands of hours our partners, volunteers and friends give to us each and every year to add value to everything we do.
Take our fabulous volunteers for example. They do everything from warmly welcoming everyone who walks in the door to those that create and implement our programs, help with the calendar, keep the Rianda House gardens looking fabulous for all to enjoy and some make the famous Rianda House Red wine each year. Of course, we’d be nowhere without the time given by our Board of Directors, all those who work on our Rally4Rianda and Texas Hold’em tournament events, and our staff who every day go above and beyond on behalf of our Upvalley seniors. Among others, we also celebrate the middle and high school students who teach older folks how to use technology to keep up with their family and friends and find vital resources.
Then there are our partners. With limited staff and a vast array of needs and interests, we could not serve the thousand people we do each year without the time shared by our many collaborative partners such as Collabria Care, UpValley Village, Mentis, Napa Valley College, UpValley Family Center, the Calistoga and St. Helena Recreation Departments and many more. Their commitment to provide professional time to support our friends is one of the greatest gifts of all.
When we think about the gift of talent, we are fortunate to enjoy the many diverse gifts shared by friends from near and far. Every year we are more and more impressed by the people who not only participate in our daily programs, but also allow us to share their photographs, paintings, poetry, collages, quilts, baked goods, and more. Then there are the instructors, musicians, workshop leaders, speaker and lecturers who keep Upvalley older adults engaged, learning, moving, connected and having fun!
Of course, none of this would happen without the gift all not-for-profit organizations like Rianda House need to thrive: Treasure. From the smallest donation to the largest grant, each and every dollar we receive is used efficiently to make things happen both in and outside our doors and fuel our success.
We give great thanks to the collective generosity in our community, from grantors like Napa Valley Vintners, City of St. Helena, St. Helena Hospital Foundation, Upvalley Seventh-day Adventist churches, or friends who participate in our fundraiser events, and committed supporters who make multi-year donations or drop a single dollar in the basket because they’ve enjoyed a lecture or found a helpful resource.
Especially now, as we celebrate our 10th year of serving Upvalley older adults, reflecting on this diversity of time, talent and treasure, another gift comes to mind — gratitude.
To celebrate our appreciation for everyone who shares their gifts to help our older friends and neighbors thrive, we established a new tradition with the creation of a gratitude tree. Unlike the traditional holiday tree adorned with lights and baubles, our tree is filled with notes of gratitude.
Throughout December, it’s warmed our hearts and it’s such a gift to read each note. Each one is a reminder to be thankful for things large and small. Examples include gratitude for still being alive at 92, giving thanks for their caregiver support group family at Rianda House, being able to find contentment and peace, and being thankful the fires are out and the rains have come.
Although it is written on our hearts and not on our tree, we are eternally grateful for the gift that was Jean Rianda, whose dream it was to make her home a place older adults in our community could call their own. As we continue the celebration of our 10th anniversary, we also brim with gratitude for our dear friend Greta Ericson, a shining light whose passion for fulfilling Jean Rianda’s dream was the foundation for all we have done ... and all that is to come.
(Julie Spencer is executive director of Rianda House and Sara Cakebread is communications consultant. Rianda House is located at 1475 Main Street in St. Helena. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 707-963-8555 ext. 101, or visit website to view the monthly activity calendar: riandahouse.org)