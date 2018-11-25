I am writing this letter to you; also I am writing this letter to other people. This letter is about refugees. What do you think when you hear or read refugee? Refugees are people like us and we need to respect them like you would another person. You are going to see what refugees will go through or are going through.
Refugees are taken away from their families. Imagine going to live with someone else. People don't have to leave their home to be a refugee. Refugees can be taken away from their family. Some children are refugees. Do you have children? lf you do, imagine that your children are taken away from you and that they are refugees.
Also what would you do if soldiers are aiming a gun at you? Think about this. Soldiers coming for you, you are running with your family at night. The soldiers see you and they take you away. You wake up and you are in a camp. You see people being tortured. You are thinking "Am I next to be beaten?" What you were thinking?
That is what refugees have to go through. Sometimes refugees make it to their destination usually if they don’t refugees they go to camps. In those camps some people die. In the story that I read refugee by Alan Gratz a boy’s dad saw people being drowned. When Ii read that part, I felt like crying in that moment.
Refugees are people who have no home like us. When I hear the word refugee I remember the word and the pictures that I saw in class. When you see pictures about refugees what do you see? Refugees are having a rough time in the river, in camps, all over the world. Imagine that was you having a rough time. What would you do? When you see the pictures do you feel sorry or do you want to help them? The refugees need your help. No everyone has the power to help. You and other people think that no one has the power, but we all do.
Remember about what you read. How did you feel when you read this? What did you think about this letter? Also, remember that you have the power to help. Not only you can help, but everyone can help. You can send money, clothes, and whatever you can offer. When you help, you are saving millions of lives. Just a dollar here is 515 Syrian pounds in Syria. Will you help, help the ones in need?
Arianna Martinez, student
Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School