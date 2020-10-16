Securing water vs. carrying water

If there is anything even remotely positive to be gleaned from the horrendous recent wildfires that surrounded St. Helena, it is a renewed appreciation of the special character of the place we live, and a better understanding of how important it is to guard those fragile resources that allow its residents to continue the great privilege and blessing of living here.
It is more obvious than ever that “water security” is perhaps the foundational element that secures our community, and, with that in mind, it is imperative that we elect mayoral and city council leadership who have demonstrated an understanding of and commitment to our delicate environment, particularly to water security.
The definition of water security being: “the adaptive capacity to safeguard the sustainable availability of, access to, and safe use of an adequate, reliable, and resilient quantity and quality of water for health, livelihoods, ecosystems and productive economies.”
But what does water security look like for St. Helena? What can provide “reliable and resilient quality and quantity of water”? Here’s a suggestion: no more developments that deplete the groundwater.
St. Helena has a limited supply of water. Climate change and the amount of rainfall we receive may be quite different in the future compared to the amount of rainfall we have enjoyed in the past. Unless the city does something to increase our water supply, stricter water conservation measures and higher water rates should be expected. We need to adjust our eyes to the horizon and support a program of managed growth.
Several of the current candidates for mayor and for city council don’t seem to realize the importance of this while they “carry water” for donors to their campaigns, developer friends, and probably those to whom they owe favors.
If the classic definition of “carrying water” means performing tasks for, or assisting, or being forced by politics to endorse or promote beliefs, individuals, or organizations, haven’t we had enough of that in our city’s history? The backscratching, the backroom political deals? We need people in city government who care about everyone here and are willing to eschew this old-style of governing, and protect this small town from being overtaken by short-sighted development.
We do not need a mayor who has so many conflicts of interest that he would have to recuse himself at every turn. Or one who cared so little about the citizens of our town that her message regarding evacuation only included that she fled with French cutlery and expensive wine. (Marie Antoinette lives).
This "trial by fire" has availed some stark realizations about potential candidates and their priorities. I encourage everyone to take a hard look at whether they want to elect those who carry water for others or officials who will protect this precious resource going forward.
Please vote for incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and City Council person David Knudsen, and bring Leslie Stanton on board. All three understand the importance of this concern and have the skill set to take us forward without carrying water for anyone other than St. Helena citizens.
Sharon Dellamonica
St. Helena
