Securing water vs. carrying water

Several of the current candidates for mayor and for city council don’t seem to realize the importance of this while they “carry water” for donors to their campaigns, developer friends, and probably those to whom they owe favors.

If the classic definition of “carrying water” means performing tasks for, or assisting, or being forced by politics to endorse or promote beliefs, individuals, or organizations, haven’t we had enough of that in our city’s history? The backscratching, the backroom political deals? We need people in city government who care about everyone here and are willing to eschew this old-style of governing, and protect this small town from being overtaken by short-sighted development.

We do not need a mayor who has so many conflicts of interest that he would have to recuse himself at every turn. Or one who cared so little about the citizens of our town that her message regarding evacuation only included that she fled with French cutlery and expensive wine. (Marie Antoinette lives).

This "trial by fire" has availed some stark realizations about potential candidates and their priorities. I encourage everyone to take a hard look at whether they want to elect those who carry water for others or officials who will protect this precious resource going forward.