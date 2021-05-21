Just reflecting. Reflecting on my discussion – dialog with one newly elected council member.
My conclusion, as it is proven through the past years – decades -- that our dysfunctional, ineffective city government is unable to function as it should. The system urgently needs the force of energy, creativity, resources, and full attention and awareness of the community. A force that represents our community’s need and values to accomplish all that come to a critical point.
What is being done to meet these critical demands?
The people of this community have to be aware of all of the possibilities and all the potential that is available to us.
No matter which way we go, what we do requires resources. Clear minded approach, facing reality, and act accordingly.
Leadership cannot exist under our city government system. It has to come from the creativity, soul, and resources of our community.
My plan, my vision for the community-owned Adams Street property opens up a wide range of issues, forward-looking possibilities for the community to connect to, and being motivated to be part of the solution, generating the future.
Connecting Main Street to Adams with the “Yellow Brick Road.” Creating another dimension to our town, expending our horizon.
Imagine.
Imagination is a preview of our future. Thinking requires no money and no permission.
This is what I do. I do it because I can, and I care, because I can, I can not do it.
This Is Ferenc.
How can we be assured that all these accomplishable ideas? Possibilities would not be wasted in endless and useless dialogue as almost everything goes.
Seems like that our political and bureaucratic system is set up to fail. Is this in intentional design? Is this a bureaucratic stronghold? “The Deep State.” Seems like the bureaucracy runs the show.
How depressing.
Ferenc Brunner
St. Helena