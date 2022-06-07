Senior Corner: Angels at the wheel

Greetings, dear friends, so great to be with you today. For several months now, I’ve had a dreaded feeling that my days of driving were about to come to an end.

Well, my fears became a reality, as I was in an automobile accident a few days ago. Luckily no one was injured, but my auto was totaled.

As most of us, I love my independence. Well, a big chunk of that has now disappeared. The really wonderful thing that we have now is Molly’s Angels. I had a physical therapy session today, and I called Molly’s Angels a few days ago and they arranged for a driver to pick me up and take me to my session. She was very nice and I really counted my blessings for the wonderful service of a driver.

I understand that Molly’s Angels is looking for additional drivers from St. Helena and Calistoga. May I just say that it means the world to us older seniors to have the freedom of making a phone call and having the wonderful opportunity to be driven to our doctor’s office and back home, etc. I was at the Napa Senior Center a few days ago, and thought … wouldn’t it be great if seniors could be taken to the center and to Rianda House in St. Helena? Soon, we’ll be writing about the many classes available at the Napa Senior Center

In the meantime, drivers Upvalley, won’t you please give some thought to contacting Molly’s Angels and inquiring about becoming a driver? We seniors will be so very grateful.

Thank you. It’s been fun chatting with you today. Let us know if there is something special you would like to read about for next time.

Send email to Bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com. I love hearing from you.

Betty Rhodes has been active on the Napa County Commission on Aging and the Senior Advisory Commission.