Senior Corner: Are you getting enough exercise

Welcome, dear readers. Let’s talk about ways of remaining active, strong, and independent as we get older.

Are you leading a healthy life, riding bikes, playing tennis, do you have some type of exercise you do during the week?

I’ve proven to myself that we really must remain physically active. It’s so easy to let this slide. After my knee surgery, 6 months ago, I find myself looking for excuses not to exercise ... such as. “I just don’t have the energy." Guess what, that energy just keeps slipping away if you allow it to. We need to have some form of exercise to keep us feeling alive and independent.

I’ve always enjoyed living an active life. When I moved to Napa, I gathered a group of gals together and we formed a walking group. It was lots of fun. I’m really eager to become active, once again. I’m hoping some of you are in the same boat I am, so we can work on gaining strength again and make our lives so much more fun.

There’s much truth to the saying, “If you don’t use it, you lose it”. In this case, of course, we are referring to staying physically active, or we lose our strength and energy.