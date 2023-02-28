In my last article, I described my adventures that brought me to Aegis. You might remember that, because of balance issues, I had fallen a few times and was a patchwork quilt of bandages. Here we are a couple of months later, and I’m still carrying an assortment of bandages on my body.

My new fashion accessories are not all the result of falls, I assure you. The latest one is a result of walking too close to a piece of furniture and being attacked by its sharp edge. To a younger, thicker-skinned individual, such a brushing would not even leave a bruise. But those of my age will affirm that we bruise easier and take longer to heal.

Have I told you of my fabulous cardiologist? I had an appointment with him last week that went very well. Now that I’m the ripe old age of 95, he had given me permission to eat sweets. I always follow doctor’s orders, so it was little wonder that I had gained a bit of weight when I saw him six months later. He was not concerned about the weight gain and when I asked about my blood test results, he said all tests are well within the normal range. My liver function was so good, in fact, that he asked if I liked beer and then said I could have one when I get home. I wonder if that will affect my balance? I know it will affect my waistline!

Concerned about correcting my balance so that I would stop falling, I’ve been browsing through old Senior Corner articles. “Stopping Falls” is a popular topic with me, and I found just what I was looking for in an article dated July 2006 in which I referred to an article from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They stated that falling was among the leading causes of injury deaths and the most common cause of nonfatal injuries and hospital admission for trauma. More than one-third of adults age 65 and older fall each year. Fifty percent of all people over the age of 75 fall each year. The statistics may have changed over the years, but not the general advice. The article suggested the following precautions:

• When rising from a chair, take a moment to fully get your balance before starting to walk.

• Take advantage of railings when using the stairs.

• Exercise regularly, paying particular attention to exercises that improve balance and coordination.

• Check your medicines, some of which might make you drowsy or lightheaded.

• Store items at reachable height and avoid step stools.

• Have your vision checked.

You can make your house safer by:

• Removing things from the floor that you can trip over;

• Removing small rugs;

• Installing grab bars in the bathroom tub or shower;

• Improving lighting, especially on the stairs;

• Wearing shoes with non-slip soles.

It only takes a second to fall, so let’s practice these suggestions so that we can stay healthy.

Surprisingly, adjusting to my new address is taking longer than I had expected. Exercise classes in the morning, pretty drives through the countryside, happy hour in the afternoon, and movies in the evenings. With so many activities, I should be taking advantage of them all. And the people at Aegis are wonderful, too. Paul, Leah, Trevor and Terri (to name a few) are always so upbeat, caring, friendly and competent. My friends and family come to visit often and I am so grateful. Life is good!

You will be reading this piece in a couple of weeks. It’s now mid-February and I’ve been staying with my daughter for a few days. For the last week or so, there has been an outbreak of COVID at Aegis. All precautions have been taken — masks on, dining room closed, activities postponed, visitors restricted. And yet, we continue to see positive things happening. Valentine surprises, trees budding out, birds returning. Let’s focus on those things and remain joyful!