Senior Corner: Be on the alert for elder abuse

Good morning, and welcome to our Senior Corner.

I thought it would be a good idea for us to discuss an article written by Napa County Deputy District Attorney Diane Knoles, who heads the Elder Abuse Unit for District Attorney Allison Haley. You may have read it in the Register’s Aug. 13 edition, in which Diane stressed the heavy volume of scams targeting senior citizens our county is experiencing.

In my files, I found an older folder from the Napa County Victim/Witness Assistance Program that has some excellent suggestions that I’d like to share.

Answering the question: What is elder and dependent adult abuse?

An elder is any person age 65 and older. A dependent adult is any person between the ages of 18 and 64 who has physical or mental limitations.

Abuse of the elderly or of dependent adults is characterized by physical abuse, emotional abuse, financial abuse, and/or neglect, including self-neglect.

Continuing with examples of dangerous behavior (this is difficult to read about, but we need to be aware, and to be of help, if we can):

Physical abuse: Causing suffering of physical pain or bodily harm, often by bruises, injuries, taking away of food, and unauthorized physical and/or chemical (via medication) restraint.

Psychological/emotional Abuse: Causing suffering of mental pain, including by isolation and abandonment.

Caregiver neglect: Failure to fulfill a caregiver duty, whether on purpose or not, needed to maintain an elderly or dependent adult’s well-being.

Self-neglect: A person’s failure to provide himself or herself with necessities of life (medical and physical care).

Financial exploitation: Denying access to or the theft of a person’s money, property, or other resources.

Watch for these signs!

Conditions in the home: Utilities are turned off. Pungent odors are noticed in the home. No food, or food is spoiled. Broken windows, garbage on the floor, excess repairs needed around the house. Insect and vermin infestation. Mail or bills ignored.

Elder/dependent adult: Noticeable unkempt conditions or odors. Resident has bruises or scratches. Is passive, confused, or afraid. Tells you there is abuse.

Adult caregiver: Caregiver is reluctant to let you into the home. Caregiver does not allow the individual to speak or uses offensive or abrasive language in person. Caregiver attempts to control the conversation or the individual.

That completes my old pamphlet’s important actions that we should take, if we believe there’s a senior scam taking place. If we don’t report because we “don’t want to get involved,” we’re permitting abuse to continue.

Again, I recommend you try to locate Deputy District Attorney Knoles' excellent article on the Register's Aug. 13 “Opinion & Letters” page, entitled “Senior scams take a variety of forms.” This is a very serious issue. Let’s help.

If you are suspicious, call law enforcement or Adult Protective Services (APS) 24 hours a day at 888-619-6913. If you are in doubt about whether something should be reported, please report it.

Thank you, my friends. We have an opportunity to help; let’s do it. Looking forward to our next visit.

Please contact me if you have news or suggestions about how we can be of help to our older “sisters and brothers."