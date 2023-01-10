Senior Corner: Feeling positive at age 95

Dear friends, let’s welcome our new year of 2023 with a real chance for a new beginning. Try to lose the negative feelings and focus on the positive. It’s not always easy, but so important for a happy life.

I just celebrated my 95th birthday and I’ve never felt more positive. I’m totally set for another amazing year.

Looking back over my life, I’m so very grateful. I was so blessed with a wonderful husband, four amazing children, many very dear friends and a lifetime of joy.

We have to dream big, but we need to focus on believing in our dreams of a better life all around. There is much power in positive thinking. I’ve made it a huge rule to “appreciate the positive and ignore the negative and don’t mess with Mr. in between.”

It’s wonderful to find the man of your dreams, to enjoy one another’s company, to have our children, and feel like you are a team. We loved taking a Sunday off to drive to our favorite place, a lovely park on a hill in Ventura. We’d cook our breakfast on a grill and fly our kite. What a sweet memory.

We enjoyed a wonderful life together. Sadly, we lost my husband and the children’s father much too soon, but we're so very grateful to have had him for as long as we did. Of course the children have married lovely wives and have adorable children, all of whom appreciate the positive and ignore the negative.

I’m looking forward to another wonderful year with my sweet family and very dear friends.

Please keep your thoughts and actions joyful. You will be in for a terrific 2023.