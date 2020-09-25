Senior Corner: Fighting depression during COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good morning, my friends. Let’s give some thought to our six months of isolation due to COVID-19.

It’s hard to stay upbeat when you look out the windows at the smoky skies and the ashes everywhere and the fires continuing.

We’re only human, and it’s so easy to slip into a slight depression, but it’s especially important for us to shake off those feelings and start filling our lives with positive activities that make us feel better.

Number one on our hit parade might be getting out of the house and enjoying a vigorous walk. Maybe start with 15 or 20 minutes today and increase a little each day. Our bodies will feel better and our minds will be happier and smarter. Another idea is a good physical workout. There, again, gradually increase our time.

Even though this subject is covered often, I hear from so many folks that these six months of isolation are becoming more and more difficult, making it easier to be sad and a little depressed. Let’s not let that happen. We can fight it in so many ways.