Senior Corner: Fighting depression during COVID-19

Good morning, my friends. Let’s give some thought to our six months of isolation due to COVID-19.
It’s hard to stay upbeat when you look out the windows at the smoky skies and the ashes everywhere and the fires continuing.
We’re only human, and it’s so easy to slip into a slight depression, but it’s especially important for us to shake off those feelings and start filling our lives with positive activities that make us feel better.
Number one on our hit parade might be getting out of the house and enjoying a vigorous walk. Maybe start with 15 or 20 minutes today and increase a little each day. Our bodies will feel better and our minds will be happier and smarter. Another idea is a good physical workout. There, again, gradually increase our time.
Even though this subject is covered often, I hear from so many folks that these six months of isolation are becoming more and more difficult, making it easier to be sad and a little depressed. Let’s not let that happen. We can fight it in so many ways.
Be a part of a “tribe.” There is nothing quite like being with people that you really enjoy being with. People who are upbeat, positive, fun. Be it family or friends, make it happen. Your life will be so much richer for it. To have friends, of course, you must be a friend … caring and sharing.
If you feel sadness coming on, make yourself a cup of tea, take that book you’ve been meaning to read off the shelf and read it. We’re looking for happiness and joy, not depression and sadness.
Negative thoughts are to be avoided at all costs. Call a good friend. Nothing is more important than connecting with others. Certainly, we’ll want to continue cultivating healthy and meaningful friendships.
Acts of kindness are so rewarding. Any time we volunteer to help others, it comes right back to making us feel wonderful. It is one of those great “facts of life.”
Let’s think about introducing something new in our lives. My “new thing” is taking a series of classes through Napa Valley College. A four-class series to Optimal Health, online.
I’m sure you have numerous ideas on turning the “blues” into “joyfulness.” Won’t you please share them with us by sending an email to bettyrhodes@sbcglobal.net and we’ll share them sometime soon.
It was wonderful to be with you. Smile more and find things to do that make you happy and do them.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!