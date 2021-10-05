Senior Corner: Fighting loneliness and isolation

Good morning, friends. I’m doing my favorite thing, visiting with good friends.
How often do you enjoy being with family and good friends? It’s been a strange world we’ve been living in for well over a year, isn’t it? Finding "Joy" (one of my favorite words) has become less than easy, worrying about not getting too close to strangers for fear of their not having had their shots. Therefore, I’m staying home much more than usual and reading more.
The following is something I read fairly recently that I thought we should discuss today.
It comes to us through the National Institute on Aging, titled, “What Is the Difference Between Loneliness and Social Isolation?” I believe that it’s something we should discuss. “The number of older adults age 65 and older is growing, and many are socially isolated and regularly feel lonely. The coronavirus outbreak in 2020 brought even more challenges due to health considerations and the need to practice physical distancing.”
“Loneliness and social isolation are different, but related. Loneliness is the distressing feeling of being alone or separated. Social isolation is the lack of social contacts and having few people to interact with regularly. You can live alone and not feel lonely or socially isolated, and you can feel lonely while being with other people.”
Isolation and loneliness have a way of depleting our confidence and self-worth. Too many of us have been in this situation — especially during the pandemic. The longer it lasts, the harder it is to reconnect. We can’t do this alone! We all need a friend who hears and validates us. I find this topic timely, as I have recently had so many conversations with friends who have been feeling down. So many seem to be reaching the breaking point and need to find a listening ear. I encourage you to find that person OR be that person. There is hope! Brighter days ahead! You are not alone! In fact, a great organization, Molly’s Angels, might be just the ticket to help get us out of the doldrums.
If you find yourself in the situation where you are feeling isolated or lonely and don’t have that friend you can confide in, give Molly’s Angels a chance. They can provide a friendly voice on the other end of the telephone. Molly’s Angels will arrange for one of their volunteers to call you and have a friendly chat. To contact Molly’s Angels email mollysangels@mollysangels.com or call 707-224-8971. We will have more on Molly’s Angels a little later on.
My hope is that those brighter days ahead come soon for each one of us. We will be talking about volunteer opportunities in the next few weeks. It’s a great way to dip your toes back into life.
Stay tuned for next week. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to hear some success stories in the next few days? I would love to hear from you at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.org.
Betty Rhodes has been active on the Napa County Commission on Aging and the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.