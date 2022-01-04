Senior Corner: Five steps to a healthy brain

Good morning, dear friends.

Let’s talk about ways of helping us with our occasional forgetfulness. For instance, running into someone you know, but their name escapes you. Or you leave the grocery store and forget where you parked your car. These moments are rare, but annoying. I thought we might discuss some facts I’ve been reading about helping our memories.

Argye Hillis, M.D., director of the cerebrovascular division at Johns Hopkins Medicine, asks, “Have you ever decided to make a healthy lifestyle change but quickly given up, telling yourself that it’s too late to learn new habits? It’s time to take charge and not let your age stop you, because there’s, surprisingly, not that much difference between an 18-year-old brain and a 100-year-old brain.”

That is certainly inspirational — plus the fact that we’re never too old to adopt new healthful habits.

More concerning, though, are certain on-going kinds of memory problems, which is why it’s worth doing everything in our power to minimize their odds of happening.

“Memory is just a tiny part of brain functioning, and there’s a lot you can do to protect your brain health,” says Johns Hopkins neurologist Barry Gordon, M.D., Ph.D.

Five of his top suggestions:

1. “Weave heart-pumping exercise into your daily routines.” A surprising amount of evidence points to this as the No. 1 thing you can do to improve brain health,” Gordon says. In addition to lowering your risk of hypertension and diabetes, improving mood and sleep, and helping with weight control, aerobic exercise may activate certain beneficial genes in the brain. Benefits accrue no matter what age you start, he says.

2. Take care of any medical problems. Diabetes, heart disease, stroke and hypertension are all known to damage brain health. The good news: You can reduce your risk of each of these health conditions — or potentially control them better.

3. Get enough sleep, and get help for existing sleep problem There’s increasing evidence that sleep disorders can cause problems with mental functions — including memory. Two of the most common sleep zappers: obstructive sleep apnea and stress.

4. Review the medications you’re taking with your doctor. Some drugs, such as sedatives for anxiety, can affect thinking, says Gordon.

5. Stay socially engaged. Challenge your brain by learning new things has many benefits. Even better is pursuing interests that connect you with others. “It’s probably better for brain health to have a conversation over lunch with a friend than to memorize numbers in reverse, for instance,” Gordon says.

Don’t you find yourself agreeing with Dr. Gordon on each of these five ways to protect our brain-health? If you’ve done much research on medical testing and findings, you’ve seen that they pretty much agree on most of the medical research pertaining to older seniors.

Also, these five top suggestions make perfect sense. We know our bodies benefit so much from some good active exercise, so why wouldn’t our brains?

For instance, don’t we all feel more alive when we get serious about getting some “heart-pumping exercise” into our daily routine”?

I, also, especially like #5 Stay socially engaged. I’ve proven to myself that I’m a much happier person when I’m with my family and my friends. You just feel happier. If you happen to be sad for some reason, you talk it out with family or friends, and, of course, that helps, very much. Certainly, learning new things is very good for us, too. We need to be challenged occasionally.

The other numbers, “taking care of medical problems; getting enough sleep, review medications you’re taking with your doctor" all make perfect sense to pursue, also.

I’ll be adding these helpful suggestions to my list of “Things to Do,” because I’m determined to continue being a very happy and content older senior, and I know in order for that to continue it’s going to take some work ... so be it. I hope that many of my readers want to remain healthy, too, and will join me in working on these five ways of protecting our brain health.

I will look forward to visiting with you next week, also, let’s continue being happy, healthy seniors.

Let’s stay in touch at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com

Betty Rhodes has been active on the Napa County Commission on Aging and the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.