Let’s talk about the wonderful power of dancing to our own special music. Isn’t that a great concept?

I would love to be able to influence my sweet great-grandchildren on how to lead their lives keeping those words in mind; I would feel that I had helped to set their feet on a good path.

We each have our own music, unique and like no one else's. I have always admired the teacher of mythology Joseph Campbell’s suggestion to “follow your bliss.”

Life is a precious gift and we want to get all the gusto and “juice” out of it that we can for our relatively short time on this earth. How wonderful it would be if everyone could start their day, with their first conscious thought, of giving thanks for the fresh, new day and to resolve to make it the best day of their lives. To know that you have something meaningful to do with your day — something you feel passionately about.

As we grow older, it’s terribly important to remain as alive and vital as we ever were. We need projects that take us out of our comfort zone, keep us challenged, always pushing us to continue growing and learning.

One of the most satisfying, rewarding things we can do is to help others. Maybe it’s only a smile or a word of encouragement.

Let’s take a moment to value our family and friends. Cherish them and let them know that we do. If they need our help due to illness, a recent operation, or possibly they can no longer drive or leave their homes, let’s give them a call, offer our services. Drop off a favorite casserole, offer to read to them, and shop for them. If you’re handy around the house, maybe you can offer to fix something that’s broken or mow the lawn. There’s always something we can do to help. The side benefit is how unbelievably great you will feel about yourself. You’ll forget your own personal problems, your aches and pains, and know that you’ve helped someone who really needed it.

We all need to “pay back” for the blessings in our lives. One of my husband’s sayings was, “No one gets a free ride in this life.”

Make it a point to be a “giver,” not a “taker.” We can make someone’s day by a smile and a kind word. Try it; you don’t know what their day might be like. Your smile and words of encouragement may well be the best thing that will happen to them all day. So, while we’re dancing to our own music, let’s try to encourage someone else to listen to their own music.

Let’s all become fans of the “good life.”

I hope to see you again soon. In the meantime, if you would like to share an idea, please contact me at Bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.