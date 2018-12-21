How great to go from being thankful during Thanksgiving to the great joy of Christmas and Hanukkah.
Under the heading of things that I am very thankful for is the fact that we seniors have many wonderful services available to us here in Napa Valley. One that I’m especially thankful for is Collabria Care. Let’s talk about a couple of their services and programs this morning. As we become older, we can begin to have issues of forgetfulness. In time the forgetfulness can become more serious and require assistance. Often a wife or husband takes on the task of caregiving. Collabria Care offers free family consultation programs, with one of their senior social workers. I understand that there were over 300 consultations last year. It’s recommended that the couple come in during the earlier stages of serious forgetfulness, avoiding a crisis situation later. If you should find yourself in this situation, call 707-258-9087.
Another exciting program by Collabria Care is the UpValley Village. A short version of what UpValley Village is: The Village is a nonprofit membership organization providing easy access to in-home services for older adults so they can remain safely in their own home and active in their community.
Myrna David, Program Manager of the Village was very helpful in sending the following information on this exciting new Village for seniors.
“The UpValley Village is a one-stop resource providing community connections for older adults in the towns from Yountville to Calistoga. Its mission is to enable residents to stay safely in their home and communities as long as possible. Members will enjoy a vibrant life through volunteering, accessing trusted programs and vetted services.”
This is a wonderful idea for older seniors who wish to remain independent, but need occasional help, such as someone to drive them to appointments, handyman services, help with gardening, meal preparation, assistance with technology, including computers, email and audio/visual devices. Also, social visits, activities and cultural and educational programs.
Myrna told us about member Ester, who no longer drives, asking how she was going to get to her doctor’s office for a check-up. “As a new member of our UpValley Village, she called and asked if we could help. I quickly put the word out the the Village Volunteer Team. Bob immediately responded that he’d be happy to help. The next morning, Bob picked Ester up at her home in St. Helena and drove her to Kaiser in Napa. During her check-up, her doctor became concerned about her health and ordered a series of tests that needed to be done right away but had to be done in Vallejo.
“Returning to the waiting room, she told Bob, he didn’t hesitate. He offered to drive her to Vallejo immediately. What started as a three-hour commitment turned into a nine-hour day of driving and patiently waiting.”
I love the idea of this program, don’t you? Independence is so important at whatever age.
Thank you, Myrna David, for your very helpful information. Friends, the Village is always looking for volunteers, so please give that some thought, too. If you have any questions about the Village, or you would like to volunteer, please give Myrna a call at 707-224-5042, or email her at: MDavid@CollabriaCare.Org.
Well, my good friends, that wraps it up for now ... Be kind and loving, and make your life full of joy and happiness. Always remember that you are in the driver’s seat.