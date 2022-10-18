Senior Corner: Helping seniors get around

Good morning, dear readers. Welcome to our Senior Corner.
I enjoyed the article last month in the St. Helena Star about the “
Electric-powered St. Helena Shuttle now in service."
"The Vine’s on-demand St. Helena Shuttle, which is now free — emissions-free and, at least until the end of 2022, free to ride.” (I’m borrowing from Jesse Duarte, editor of the St. Helena Star.)
I’m thrilled to read about new shuttles in both St. Helena and Yountville.
My hope is that we seniors in Napa will also soon be having shuttles of our own from the Napa Valley Transportation Authority.
I understand that there are many disabled seniors unable to leave their homes due to no transportation. I’ve recently joined those ranks. I gave up driving about four months ago, and the isolation is even harder than I had imagined.
I believe that our cities and towns of Napa County, other than Napa, do have the good fortune to have shuttles or other forms of transportation for disabled seniors.
If anyone reading this has a voice in extending transportation in the Napa area, please help us.
Thank you for joining us. Please contact
bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.
Betty Rhodes has been active on the Napa County Commission on Aging and the Senior Advisory Commission. Email her at
bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.
