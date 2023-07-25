Good morning and welcome to our Senior Corner.

It’s great to be with you again. I’d like for you to join me in discussing the word “old.”

Unfortunately this word is very unflattering when used when discussing people. For instance, at 95 years of age, I cringe when I hear the word “old.” When we talk of other things as being old, no problem: old car, old toys, old bicycle, old anything, but no “old people.”

OK, I may be the only one who feels this way but, while I buy into “getting older,” no problem, when people say “she or he is old,” it sounds like you’re all washed up.

As you know, the whole purpose of our Senior Corner is to emphasize the positives in our lives. I’m proud to be “older,” just don’t call me “old.”

Happily, we’re the ones who decide, early on, what type of person we choose to be. We’re the driver of our own bus.

I believe that we are very much the same.

We discover the activities that we really enjoy and hop on that path.

I’d like to share with you a few things that interest me and make me happy, and I’d love for you to send your list. What are the things that make you enjoy your older age? Email me at Bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.

We seem to transition from leading a somewhat normal life to beginning a life as an older person.

By the way, growing older doesn’t mean you are old.

I continue with the happy life that I have long enjoyed. I take the time to ask myself the following question: What do I enjoy doing?

1. I love spending time with my family and my friends.

2. Enjoy meeting new people.

3. Enjoy keeping busy with things that I enjoy doing.

4. Stay young in spirit.

5. Enjoy reading a good book.

6. Love listening to good jazz.

7. Volunteer. Amazing how good this makes you feel.

8. Continue making our lives enjoyable.

9. I enjoy getting back to praying.

This age, this time of life is truly sweet. Let’s enjoy it to the fullest.

Until next time when we get together, sending my best wishes for you all and remember to please send me a note.